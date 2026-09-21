Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

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rolonged dry season is beginning to take a toll on Jakarta residents, with depleted wells and disrupted piped-water services leaving households in several neighborhoods short of water.
The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has stepped up clean water distribution following reports of groundwater wells running dry and interruptions to the piped network operated by city-owned water company PAM Jaya.
As of Monday, BPBD Jakarta had distributed 324,450 liters of clean water to around 1,410 households across 14 districts in the capital, according to agency head Marulitua Sijabat.
The city has also prepared 29 water trucks and deployed 1,027 personnel from various agencies to respond to growing water shortages.
“The agency keeps monitoring affected areas and the development of the dry conditions to ensure that public needs are quickly delivered,” Marulitua said on Monday.
Read also: Indigenous Kalimantan people sue govt over wildfire negligence
The agency has previously urged residents to use water sparingly as the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned of meteorological drought across most part of the capital. Residents experiencing water shortages can request emergency clean water deliveries through the city’s 112 hotline.
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