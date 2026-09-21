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Prabowo’s latest swipe at experts draws backlash

President Prabowo Subianto’s latest tirade against experts critical of his administration has drawn backlash from researchers and civil society figures, who warn that his repeated rebuke of criticism risks narrowing research-based policymaking and freedom of speech in the country.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, September 21, 2026

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President Prabowo Subianto gestures on Friday while speaking at the 28th anniversary event of National Mandate Party (PAN) in Jakarta. PAN is a member of Prabowo’s ruling coalition. President Prabowo Subianto gestures on Friday while speaking at the 28th anniversary event of National Mandate Party (PAN) in Jakarta. PAN is a member of Prabowo’s ruling coalition. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

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resident Prabowo Subianto’s latest tirade against experts critical of his administration has drawn backlash from researchers and civil society figures, who warned that his repeated rebuke of criticism risks narrowing research-based policymaking and freedom of speech in the country.

Speaking at the 28th anniversary of the National Mandate Party (PAN) in Jakarta on Friday, Prabowo mocked experts whom he accused of using their criticism to take down his policies and programs, including his flagship free nutritious meal program.

“Whatever. These experts who consider themselves experts, they are so smart that they become idiots,” Prabowo said during the livestreamed event, drawing cheers from the audience.

While stopping short of naming any particular experts, the President alleged that some of their criticisms have “turned into slander” against him.

The remarks came as Prabowo defended his ambition to eradicate hunger and childhood stunting through the multi-trillion-rupiah free meals program for school students nationwide, which has faced mounting scrutiny over its cost and recurring food poisoning incidents since its rollout in January 2025.

Nearly 53,000 students have suffered food poisoning linked to the program, according to lawmaker Charles Honoris of House of Representatives Commission IX overseeing health last week, as the figures continue to increase even after several attempts at reform to its implementation by the government.

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