Prosecutor, defendants file appeals against Inalum graft verdicts

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The Medan Corruption Court's verdicts sentenced the defendants to jail terms lighter than those demanded by prosecutors, with the defendants saying the verdicts were not fair.
rosecutors filed an appeal after the Medan Corruption Court slapped lighter sentences om four defendants than demanded in a corruption case involving state-owned aluminum producer PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum).
Three Inalum executives received seven-year jail terms and a 14-year imprisonment for a businessman in aluminum sales to PT Prima Alloy Steel Universal (PASU) causing state losses of Rp 141 billion (US$7.91 million).
North Sumatra High Prosecutor’s Office information section head Rizaldi said the appeal applies for all cases. He said prosecutors filed an appeal because all defendants also filed appeals.
“So, prosecution filed appeal for all cases because the defendants filed an appeal,” he told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.
The Medan Corruption Court read the verdict in a marathon trial session running from the afternoon to the evening on Sept. 11, against three senior Inalum executives, vice president business development Dante Sinaga, managing director Oggy Achmad Kosasih and sales and marketing department head Joko Susilo.
The defendants each received a 7-year imprisonment and a fine of Rp 500 million. Previously, the prosecution demanded an 8-year jail term and a fine of Rp 500 million.
If the defendants cannot afford to pay the fines, they will serve an additional 140 days behind bars.
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