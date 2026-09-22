Gontor leader’s blunt remarks highlight ‘pesantren’ political independence

President Prabowo Subianto (fourth right) walks along Darussalam Gontor Modern Islamic boarding school leader Hasan Abdullah Sahal (fifth right) after a speech at Gontor’s centennial celebration on Sept. 19 in Ponorogo, East Java. (Antara/Destyan Sujarwoko)

A viral speech by Gontor Islamic boarding school leader Hasan Abdullah Sahal has underscored the institution’s distance from politics, amid growing questions over the independence of Indonesia’s major Muslim organizations under the current administration.

H asan Abdullah Sahal, who leads the renowned Gontor Islamic boarding school (pesantren), has underscored the institution’s distance from politics in a speech that went viral for its forthright tone, amid growing questions over the independence of Indonesia’s major Islamic organizations under the current administration.

Speaking before President Prabowo Subianto and hundreds of attendees during Gontor’s centennial celebration in Ponorogo, East Java, on Saturday, the cleric repeatedly emphasized the school’s commitment to education, highlighting the importance of learning the country’s history.

“We continue to choose education. Pak President, I’m [here] to say something that might be a little uncomfortable. Sorry ye,” Sahal said, borrowing Prabowo’s famous catchphrase and drawing laughter from the audience.

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Sahal, who has led the pesantren since 1985, contrasted Gontor’s role in education with that of its alumni, many of whom had gone on to serve in the government, noting that both similarly “contributed to the nation” in their own means.

Sahal also challenged people to protest him if he ever lived more lavishly than his students, in what many saw as a tacit jab at those in power.

“I want to convey something [in front of] the President here that, if what I eat, what I wear, what I drive, or where I live exceeds those of the students, you may protest, criticize or demonstrate against me,” he said.

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The remarks came on the back of a series of demonstrations against the administration’s policies, occurring a year after nationwide protests in August 2025 against economic inequality and lavish pay for lawmakers.