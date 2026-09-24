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Dozens of homesick students leave North Sumatra community schools

Presidential chief of staff Dudung Abdurrahman said 30 students from Integrated Community School 1 in Serdang Bedagai regency returned to their homes because they were unable to settle in the boarding school.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, September 24, 2026

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Workers set a whiteboard in a classroom at a Sekolah Rakyat (community school) site in Medan, North Sumatra, on July 11, 2025. Workers set a whiteboard in a classroom at a Sekolah Rakyat (community school) site in Medan, North Sumatra, on July 11, 2025. (Antara/Yudi Manar )

T

he government has found that dozens of students at a Sekolah Rakyat (community school) in North Sumatra, where all costs and facilities being paid for and provided by the state, returned home because they could not bear to be apart from their parents.

Presidential chief of staff Dudung Abdurrahman said 30 students from Integrated Community School 1 in Serdang Bedagai regency returned to their homes because they were unable to settle in the boarding school.

He said that the government was still encouraging the students to return and continue their education at the school.

“We will persuade the 30 students to reenter the dormitory to continue their education at the community school,” he said when visiting the school in Serdang Bedagai on Monday.

Dudung said many Indonesian children drop out of school due to economic constraints. He said President Prabowo Subianto did not want any children dropping out of school. Therefore, the President created the community school program for poor children.

“President Prabowo does not want to see Indonesian children dropping out of school simply because of their parents’ economic condition,” he said.

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“Students and their parents should study hard and use the opportunities at the community schools.”

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