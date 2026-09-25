Court cuts Nadiem’s sentence but he seeks another appeal

Former education minister and cofounder of tech firm Gojek, Nadiem Makarim, poses ahead of the verdict hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Central Jakarta on June 30, 2026. The judges sentenced him to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of abusing his authority in the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools nationwide between 2020 and 2022. (Antara/M. Risyal Hidayat)

An appeals court in Jakarta has reduced the sentence of former education minister Nadiem Makarim convicted of corruption in the procurement of Chromebook laptops for school nationwide during his term in office.

A n appeals court in Jakarta has reduced the sentence of former education minister Nadiem Makarim convicted of corruption in the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools nationwide during his term in office.

In a trial on Thursday, the Jakarta High Court found Nadiem guilty of causing state losses in the laptop deal for remote and underdeveloped regions that happened between 2020 and 2022, but cut his prison term by one year.

The panel held that the 10-year sentence Nadiem previously received from the Jakarta Corruption Court in late June was “inaccurate” and not “fair”, therefore reducing it to nine years.

Nadiem, 42, cofounded Indonesia’s first unicorn tech start-up Gojek before serving as education minister in 2019 under then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo until 2024.

The bench also cut nearly half of the restitution previously imposed against Nadiem, ordering him to pay Rp 548 billion (US$30.578 million) from initially Rp 809 billion.

“Should the defendant have no sufficient assets to cover the restitution, he must serve an additional 6-year prison term," said Subachran Hardi Mulyana, one of three judges hearing the case.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Nadiem still must pay a fine of Rp 1 billion, or face another 140 days behind bars.