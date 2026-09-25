Discharged policeman sentenced to death penalty for killing sister-in-law

The death penalty verdict against the dishonorably discharged police officer was tougher than the life sentence demanded by the prosecution.

T he Malang District Court in East Java on Wednesday sentenced dishonorably discharged policemen Agus Sulaiman to the death penalty for murdering Malang Muhammadiyah University (UMM) student Faradila Amalia Najwa.

Another defendant, Suyitno, was sentenced to a 20-year imprisonment for assisting Agus.

The panel of judges said in its verdict that both defendants were proven guilty of violating Article 459 and Article 20c of the 2025 Criminal Code Procedures.

“We hereby sentence the first defendant Agus Muhammad Sulaeman to the death penalty and the second defendant Suyitno to a 20-year jail term,” presiding judge Achmad Soberi said when reading the verdict, as quoted by detiknews.com.

The trial was held behind closed doors, and the victim’s relatives and activists could only follow the trial through monitors installed outside the courtroom.

The panel of judges also found that Agus was the mastermind in the murder of his own sister-in-law Faradila, warranting the death penalty.

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“The first defendant Agus Muhammad Sulaeman acted with the main intention to kill someone else, and was the intellectual actor, because he was proven to have killed the victim Faradila Amalia Najwa in a sadistic way.”