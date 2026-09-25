East Java prepares for long dry season

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The province faces double ecological crisis in 2026, consisting of floods and landslides during rainy season and forest and land fires as well as expanding extreme drought during dry season.
he East Java administration is stepping up preparations for a worsening drought across the province as crop failures mount and the risk of wildfires grows.
The prolonged dry spell is putting growing pressure on farmers, many of whom are struggling to secure enough water for their crops.
Ahmad Reza, who plants bananas and corn around the Karangkates Dam in Pagak village, Malang regency, said he has been forced to pump water from the reservoir to save his farmland from the drought.
The falling water level has raised fears that agriculture in southern Malang could grind to a halt if rain does not come soon.
“There have been no rains in the past three months. We hope rain will come down soon,” he said recently.
East Java Agriculture and Food Resilience Agency records that drought has caused harvest failure in several regions. As of Sept. 10, as many as 3,856 hectares of farm land were affected by drought, with 597.11 ha of rice fields affected and 149.94 ha of them suffering from total harvest failure (puso).
Agriculture agency head Heru Suseno emphasized that not all affected land ended in total harvest failure.
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