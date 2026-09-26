The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Crew member from missing Anak Krakatau boat identified

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Crew member from missing Anak Krakatau boat identified

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Extending Jakarta’s CFD may raise awareness but not dent pollution

While the city administration has cited emissions reduction as a potential benefit of extending CFD to Saturdays, Walhi says it would do little to help improve air quality, though it could provide a foundational base for a wide-ranging public awareness campaign.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, September 26, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A group of people take advantage of Car Free Day on Dec. 4, 2022, exercising along a Jakarta thoroughfare closed to motor vehicles between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. A group of people take advantage of Car Free Day on Dec. 4, 2022, exercising along a Jakarta thoroughfare closed to motor vehicles between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. (AFP/BAY ISMOYO)

T

he Jakarta administration is considering adding Saturday to its weekly Car Free Day (CFD) program, a move analysts say could raise public awareness about air pollution and carbon emissions but would do little to address the city’s perennial pollution.

The proposal is to close the Sudirman-Thamrin and Rasuna Said thoroughfares to motor vehicles for an extra 3.5 hours each week.

The idea was first floated earlier this month by Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat, who said expanding CFD to two days might help curb pollution by reducing road traffic. It gained further support last week when M. Taufik Zoelkifli, who chairs the City Council’s Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) faction, suggested a three-month trial period before the policy was enacted.

Deputy Jakarta Governor Rano Karno has responded by saying the city administration was seriously considering the proposed addition and trial.

“These are interesting suggestions, actually, as it will definitely lower [carbon] emissions,” Rano said on Wednesday.

Read also: Borderless pollution chokes Greater Jakarta as policy gaps persist

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He noted that further assessment would be needed before any trial could take place, however, particularly because some offices and businesses were open on Saturday. Closing some of the capital’s major roads would therefore require careful traffic management and consideration of workers’ mobility, he added.

Popular

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis

Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Related Article

Extending Jakarta’s CFD may raise awareness but not dent pollution

Am I an Artist: A return to art through self-doubt

Abell Octovan’s solo debut explores personal reflection

Riau’s acute respiratory cases increase by 1,960 a week

Malaysia, Brunei to raise cross-border haze issue at ASEAN

Popular

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis

Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

More in Indonesia

 View more
A group of people take advantage of Car Free Day on Dec. 4, 2022, exercising along a Jakarta thoroughfare closed to motor vehicles between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Jakarta

Extending Jakarta’s CFD may raise awareness but not dent pollution
Courtiers dressed in traditional Javanese costumes enter the Surakarta Palace complex. JP/Maksum Nur Fauzan
Archipelago

Govt kicks off Rp 150 billion revamp of historic Surakarta Palace
Sjamsul Kahar, veteran Aceh journalist, founder and former editor-in-chief of Serambi Indonesia, gestures in this undated photo. Kahar died on Sept. 24, 2026, at the age of 80.
Archipelago

Veteran Aceh journalist and Serambi Indonesia founder Sjamsul Kahar dies at 80

Highlight
Delegates walk out as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, on Sept. 24, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia reasserts Palestine focus at United Nations
The newly acquired aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi (left), now KRI Sriwijaya, is accompanied by KRI Brawijaya (center) and KRI Prabu Siliwangi as they sail past Bangka waters on Sept. 17, 2026.
Editorial

Welcoming KRI Sriwijaya
Informal livelihood: A roadside vendor prepares food products on May 12, 2024, for selling at his stall next to a railway in Jakarta.
Economy

Millions of informal sector workers ill-prepared for retirement

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Extending Jakarta’s CFD may raise awareness but not dent pollution
Archipelago

Govt kicks off Rp 150 billion revamp of historic Surakarta Palace
Opinion

Analysis: For the sake of public safety, MBG should be put on hold
Economy

Millions of informal sector workers ill-prepared for retirement
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia reasserts Palestine focus at United Nations
Editorial

Welcoming KRI Sriwijaya
Americas

Indonesia steps up bid for UNSC seat
Archipelago

Veteran Aceh journalist and Serambi Indonesia founder Sjamsul Kahar dies at 80
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Extending Jakarta’s CFD may raise awareness but not dent pollution

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.