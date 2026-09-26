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Govt kicks off Rp 150 billion revamp of historic Surakarta Palace

The renovation comes amid a leadership dispute within the palace following the death of Sultan Pakubuwono XIII on Nov. 2 last year, with two of his sons from different marriages each claiming the throne. The rival claims have divided the royal household and complicated efforts to manage and restore the palace complex.

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Courtiers dressed in traditional Javanese costumes enter the Surakarta Palace complex. JP/Maksum Nur Fauzan Courtiers dressed in traditional Javanese costumes enter the Surakarta Palace complex. JP/Maksum Nur Fauzan (JP/Maksum Nur Fauzan)

T

he government has launched a Rp 150 billion (US$8.4 million) renovation of the historic Surakarta Palace in Central Java, seeking to revive the royal complex, despite a leadership dispute within the palace household that has complicated restoration efforts.

Built in 1745, the Surakarta Palace, also known as the Solo Palace, is the seat of the Surakarta Sultanate, a Javanese royal institution whose lineage dates back to the Mataram Sultanate in the 16th century.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Culture Minister Fadli Zon said the Surakarta Palace held an important place in the history and culture of Java.

“The palace complex contains historic buildings as well as royal heirlooms, manuscripts, traditions and knowledge,” he said as quoted by public television broadcaster TVRI.

“The renovation reflected the government’s commitment to preserving the site’s cultural heritage. We not only want to restore the historic buildings, but also to preserve the values and traditions that are still alive within them,” he added.

The palace last underwent a major renovation about 40 years ago. Fadli had previously said parts of the complex had fallen into disrepair, with unused and neglected rooms and widespread leaks.

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The renovation, funded by the state budget, will cover 13 areas of the palace complex, including the main ceremonial grounds, royal museum and several historic buildings and courtyards.

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  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
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