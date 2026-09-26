Indonesians still have low awareness against pneumonia: Survey

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Only 15 percent of Indonesians have heard about pneumococcal pneumonia and understand what it means, according to a survey by YouGov of 1,000 respondents in Indonesia.
our in 10 Indonesians have never heard of pneumococcal pneumonia, according to a recent published survey, with doctors warning that low awareness of the bacterial infection may prevent the prevention and treatment of the disease.
The survey was conducted by international online research firm YouGov and involved 1,000 Indonesian respondents over 18 years old. All respondents were asked about their knowledge about pneumococcal pneumonia, with nearly 400 Muslim respondents, who have or are planning to go on haj or umrah (minor haj), getting additional questions about their health experience and concerns around the pilgrimage.
According to the survey, 41 percent of respondents had never heard about the disease. Meanwhile, only 15 percent said they had heard about the disease and understood what it was.
Pneumococcal pneumonia is an infection of the lungs caused by the Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria. It causes inflammation of the lungs’ air sacs and fills them with pus, causing symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath and chest pains.
The disease also causes symptoms like fever and fatigue; the common symptoms observed by people suffering from influenza. While pneumonia and influenza are respiratory diseases, the latter is caused by influenza viruses rather than bacteria.
Read also: Respiratory problems climb past 170,000 cases in Indonesia
Despite the differences, viral infections such as influenza may affect people’s immunity against the pneumonia-causing bacteria, said Kristin Tjandra, a family physician from clinical laboratory services provider Prodia Widyahusada.
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