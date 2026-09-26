Riau Police foil effort to smuggle mangrove charcoal to Malaysia

Riau Police chief Insp. Gen. Herry Heryawan (third right) listens to an explanation from Special Crimes Investigation (Reskrimsus) Directorate chief Sr. Comr. Ade Kuncoro (second right) on Wednesday at a mangrove charcoal production center on Rupat Island in Bengkalis regency, Riau. Detectives from the Reskrimsus Directorate thwarted on Sept. 14 an effort to smuggle mangrove charcoal from Rupat Island to Batu Pahat in Johor, Malaysia. (Courtesy of Riau Police/-)

Detectives found 400 sacks of mangrove charcoal onboard a ship and another 1,967 sacks nearby amounting to a total of 65 tonnes of mangrove charcoal.

P olice in Riau foiled another attempt to smuggle mangrove charcoal to Malaysia from Rupat Island in Bengkalis regency, seizing 140 tonnes of mangrove charcoal and naming two people as suspects.

Riau Police Special Crimes (Reskrimsus) Directorate chief Sr. Comr. Ade Kuncoro said the case started with a tip-off on Sept. 13 about suspected mangrove charcoal smuggling from Rupat Island to Batu Pahat in Johor, Malaysia, through the Malacca Strait.

Detectives from the Reskrimsus Directorate were then deployed for investigation in North Rupat district. They detained a vessel, the KM Million Line GT 34, on Jl. Ismail Athan in Teluk Rhu village on Sept. 14.

“Detectives also detained a skipper and two crew members and about 400 sacks of mangrove charcoal,” Ade said on Wednesday.

“There were also 1,967 other sacks found around the location amounting to a total of 65 tonnes.”

After questioning the ship crew, detectives then traced the charcoal to a burning area in the village. Mangrove wood is processed into charcoal using three large-capacity kilns and two small kilns.

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