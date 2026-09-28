Prabowo turns to experts to tackle peatland fires after swipe at researchers

Firefighters from the specialized peatland wildfire tactical unit (Manggala Agni) direct a high-pressure water stream at a burning area in a field of tall dry grass in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra on Sept. 25, 2026. Low visibility caused by persistent forest fires has hampered both commercial air travel and aerial firefighting operations across the province. (AFP/Al Zulkifly)

President Prabowo Subianto has turned to experts for solutions to prevent recurring forest and peatland fires, after his recent tirade against some experts critical of his administration drew public backlash.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has turned to experts for solutions to prevent recurring forest and peatland fires and expressed his respect for science, after his recent tirade against some experts critical of his administration drew public backlash.

Prabowo held a discussion with 22 experts from various research institutions and universities on Thursday, during which he asked for their opinions on fire management in the fire-prone peatland areas across the country.

“Please advise me on the best steps we can take to prevent fires in forest areas, including forests with peatlands,” he said as seen in a recording of the meeting. He also asked whether peatlands can be used to grow crops.

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Prabowo told the discussion that he had “the utmost respect for experts”, claiming that his public remarks were often twisted to make it seem otherwise.

One of the experts in the discussion, Indratmo Soekarno from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), recalled the work of Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM), which was dissolved by the government in April 2025. The water resource engineering expert said the agency’s blueprint for managing peatlands could provide lessons for the government.

Indonesia has over 13 million hectares of peatland, which can retain large amounts of water but become highly flammable when dried out. Peatland fires are difficult to extinguish because they can smolder below the soil surface and spread underground.

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The meeting concluded with Prabowo agreeing to experts’ recommendations to establish a new peatland and mangrove management agency, which will assume the roles of the BRGM, particularly in preventing fires and developing hotspot detection technology.