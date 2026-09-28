'Struggling to eat': Survivors suffer after NTT quake

This picture taken on August 14, 2026 shows a woman weaving outside her home after it was damaged at Meken Detun village, Sikka regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on August 15. The quake near Flores island damaged tens of thousands of homes and left the water supply in limbo on one small island, but it has also been followed by roughly 15,000 aftershocks. (AFP/ARNOLD WELIANTO)

Sitting outside her damaged house in Flores's Sikka district, Maria Onselia said she has struggled since the disaster to find buyers for the fabric she weaves.

S ahria Lelu and her family were still living in a tent outside a mosque six weeks after a powerful earthquake that killed dozens in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), demonstrating the hard road home for thousands of survivors.

The 7.7-magnitude quake near Flores island on August 15 damaged tens of thousands of homes and left the water supply in limbo on one small island, but it has also been followed by roughly 15,000 aftershocks.

"What prevents us to go back home is that we are still traumatized, very traumatized," said the 38-year-old resident of the Nagekeo district, one of the disaster-affected areas.

"Thank God, food is guaranteed here [and] there are volunteers to help us," she added in the wake of the disaster the government says led to the deaths of 151 people.

The quake triggered a tsunami alert and ocean waters reached Sahria's family home but did not destroy it. She fears the aftershocks could unleash more dangerous waves.

Over 46,000 houses were damaged by the seismic shock, and nearly 28,000 people were still displaced as of September 24, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Berton Panjaitan.

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Read also: Govt urged to expedite NTT earthquake recovery

The latest figure is lower than the over 150,000 previously reported in September, but is not the full picture.

Many survivors who returned to their homes have preferred to camp outside, wary that their house could collapse due to one of the new shocks.

Drinking water at risk

Sitting outside her damaged house in Flores's Sikka district, Maria Onselia said she has struggled since the disaster to find buyers for the fabric she weaves.

"We are struggling to eat," the 59-year-old said. "In this season, it's hard to get water. We have to buy water, before we can buy rice."

She too was afraid to return to her damaged home so was living in a tent.

This picture taken on September 17, 2026 shows evacuees resting outside an evacuation centre at Cawalo hamlet, Rokirole village, Sikka regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on August 15. The quake damaged tens of thousands of homes and left the water supply in limbo on one small island, but it has also been followed by roughly 15,000 aftershocks. (AFP/ARNOLD WELIANTO)

The government was aiming to have 314 units of temporary housing by late November, Nagekeo deputy district head Gonzalo Gratianus Muga Sada said.

The government is set to construct more than 2,400 units of permanent lodging to replace those heavily damaged by the quake, disaster agency spokesman Berton said.

Residents on neighboring Palue, a tiny island of around 10,000 just north of Flores, have had to worry about having drinking water since the disaster.

People are buying water to meet their needs but also collect it by using bamboo poles to tap into and condense steam from geothermal sources on the volcanic island.

"What concerns us [...] is clean, drinking water shortages, because currently it is completely dry. All storage tanks were broken," said 40-year-old teacher Methildus Nestor Langga.

[RA::NTT earthquake death figures prompt calls for investigation:;/indonesia/2026/09/19/ntt-earthquake-death-figures-prompt-calls-for-investigation]

Recovery still seems distant for many of the survivors.

Sahria said she does not know how long she will have to live away from her home, adding that officials have been dispatched to assess damage around her village.

The earthquake also damaged a car and bike repair shop run by her husband, cutting the family's source of income and forcing her to sell fish to earn some money.

She pleaded for the government to help her family, including the struggle to get the money to pay for her children's schooling.

"Please help us to get back on our feet," Sahria said.