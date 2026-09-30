BP Batam requires data centers to construct desalination plants after water crisis

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Industries requiring large number of clean water are directed to have their own clean water sources through seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) or desalination plants.
he Batam Free Trade Zone Authority (BP Batam) has told all data center investors and developers to build sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO), or desalination plants, to ensure clean water supplies for residents of the city-island.
Waves of protests staged by Batam residents in the past few months triggered the new policy.
“We have held several meetings with data centers investors and developers,” BP Batam deputy for public services, Ariastuty Sirati, told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.
“It is already in the planning stage. We hope next year, the SWRO will have been completed.”
Ariastuty added that BP Batam only proposed the use of SWRO technology for data centers.
Previously, BP Batam head and Batam mayor Amsakar Achmad said massive water consumption by industries was no longer allowed to burden natural dams in Batam.
“We want investment to grow but infrastructure needs must also be considered,” he said in a press statement issued last week
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