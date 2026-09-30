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Government shores up BPJS Kesehatan as gaps persist

The government’s planned Rp 20 trillion injection into national health insurance provider BPJS Kesehatan will help shore up its finances in the final months of the year, but analysts say the insurer needs broader reforms to address its cash-flow problems.

Maudey Khalisha and Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, September 30, 2026

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An official from the national health insurance provider BPJS Kesehatan helps a customer on May 14, 2024, at a South Jakarta office. An official from the national health insurance provider BPJS Kesehatan helps a customer on May 14, 2024, at a South Jakarta office. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

T

he government’s planned Rp 20 trillion (US$1.1 billion) injection into national health insurance provider BPJS Kesehatan will help shore up its finances in the final months of the year, but analysts say the insurer needs broader reforms to address its cash-flow problems.

Administered by BPJS Kesehatan, the National Health Insurance (JKN) program covers almost the entire Indonesian population, making it one of the world’s largest public health insurance schemes. But the program has faced recurring financial pressures and periodic deficits since its inception in 2014.

The injection plan comes as BPJS Kesehatan faces a Rp 14 trillion gap between premiums collected and healthcare benefits paid out this year. As of September, the insurer had collected Rp 118 trillion in premiums while paying Rp 132 trillion in healthcare benefits, according to BPJS Kesehatan president director Prihati Pujowaskito.

Timboel Siregar, advocacy coordinator at BPJS Watch, said the government’s support was consistent with provisions allowing the state to assist BPJS Kesehatan when it faces cash-flow problems. But he warned that the injection would not address the causes of the recurring shortfalls.

“We welcome the government’s initiative, but if asked whether this injection solves the underlying problem? Not yet. We will soon discuss the same deficit problem again,” Timboel told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Read also: BPJS Kesehatan warns it may fail to pay claims next year as deficits persist

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Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara said Rp 10 trillion would be disbursed in October and another Rp 10 trillion in November to strengthen BPJS Kesehatan’s finances and ensure it can continue paying healthcare facilities.

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