Govt to audit haj fund management to curb frauds

Members of ground staff escort a woman upon her arrival at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh on July 10, 2024, after performing the annual haj. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

Efforts to improve governance on haj management done by the Haj and Umrah Ministry had resulted in the reduced waiting time for pilgrims under state-subsidized regular program from 49 years to 14 years.

P resident Prabowo Subianto seeks to root out illicit practices in the haj administration through a forensic audit of the Haj Financial Management Agency (BPKH) as part of his administration’s move to improve governance for the pilgrimage management.

After a limited meeting at the Presidential Palace on Monday, Haj and Umrah Minister Mochamad Irfan Yusuf told reporters the President had ordered his ministry to “clean up” haj management and rid the system of what the minister described as “cartel” and “mafia” practices.

The ministry regularly uses the terms to refer to illicit practices in the haj administration, including manipulation, abuse of authority and other illegal schemes that exploit pilgrims of the annual Islamic rite.

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“[The President] greatly appreciates our efforts to clean up the haj and umrah [minor haj] ecosystem of cartels, violations and fraud that ultimately harm prospective pilgrims,” Irfan said on Monday.

Among measures imposed to improve governance, he added, is a forensic audit of BPKH, a body tasked to manage haj funds independently from the ministry that oversees general haj operations.

BPKH was formed in 2017, while the ministry was only established last year to take over the haj management from the Religious Affairs Ministry.

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