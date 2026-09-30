Prabowo meets Megawati, offers condolences over Guruh’s death

President Prabowo Subianto (right) listens to former president and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri during a private meeting between the two politicians at the latter's residence in Central Jakarta on Sept. 28, 2026. During the meeting, the President offered condolences on the passing of Megawati's brother and artist, Guruh Soekarnoputra. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Rusman)

President Prabowo Subianto did not attend the funeral of artist Guruh Soekarnoputra, who is the brother of PDI-P chair Megawati Soekarnoputri, on Sept. 26, and offered condolences directly to the former president during a private meeting two days later.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has paid a visit to former president Megawati Soekarnoputri to offer his condolences on the death of her younger brother, artist and former lawmaker Guruh Soekarnoputra.

On Monday, the President arrived at Megawati’s residence on Jl. Teuku Umar in Central Jakarta at around 5:45 a.m.

Prabowo, party leader of Gerindra, was accompanied by House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya. Dasco and Prasetyo are also both Gerindra politicians.

Meanwhile, Megawati, who chairs the quasi-opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), received the President alongside her daughter, House Speaker Puan Maharani, and a party executive, Said Abdullah.

According to a statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Prabowo visited Megawati to express his condolences on the passing of her younger brother Guruh and offered prayers for the late artist, whose discography and performance arts productions made him a renowned figure in the arts world.

“May the deceased receive the best place beside God Almighty, and may the family left behind be given strength and fortitude,” the Cabinet Secretariat said in the statement on Monday.

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Guruh, the youngest son of Indonesia’s first president Sukarno, died at 73 on Saturday at MRCCC Siloam Hospital in South Jakarta after a period of declining health. He was buried beside his mother, the country’s inaugural first lady Fatmawati, at Karet Bivak Public Cemetery in Central Jakarta.