Presidential candidacy proposals raise alarm over potential court ruling violations

A General Elections Commission (KPU) official checks a presidential election ballot on Feb. 5, 2024, at logistics warehouse at the Cempaka Putih Sports Hall in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Erlangga Bregas Prakoso)

Experts have raised the alarm over new ideas from political parties on presidential candidacy which potentially undermine Constitutional Court rulings intended to widen competition and voters’ choices.

E xperts have raised alarms over new ideas from political parties on presidential candidacy, which potentially undermine Constitutional Court rulings intended to widen competition and voters’ choices.

The proposals have emerged over the past few weeks as the House of Representatives and the government gear up to revise the 2017 General Elections Law, which aims to incorporate several Constitutional Court rulings into the law ahead of the 2029 elections.

Among the rulings was one in 2025 that removed the requirement for political parties or a coalition of parties to hold at least 20 percent of House seats or win 25 percent of the national vote to be eligible to nominate a presidential ticket. The court held that every political party should have the right to nominate a candidate.

The court however allowed the House and the government to find another way to regulate how political parties nominate their candidates that is not based on shares of House seats or the popular vote.

Party elites have now come up with a proposal to regulate the nominations. The Nasdem Party, a member of President Prabowo Subianto’s coalition, supports a rule requiring presidential tickets to receive support from at least two political parties in the House.

Golkar Party, another coalition member, has also backed the proposal, with secretary-general Sarmuji saying it would rightfully follow the court order to regulate the presidential tickets. Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party, meanwhile, has yet to chime in on the issue.

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These proposals are expected to be discussed when the House begins its deliberations for the revision to the General Elections Law “sometime in October”, NasDem secretary-general Hermawi Taslim told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.