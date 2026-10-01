Police name train driver suspect amid wider systemic factors

Workers clear debris on April 28 at the train collision site after the locomotive of a passenger train pierced through the rear car of a commuter train at Bekasi Timur Station in Bekasi, West Java. (AFP/Rezas)

The National Police have named the driver of the Argo Bromo Anggrek long-distance train a suspect over a fatal collision in Bekasi, West Java, prompting questions among experts over other factors found by the transportation safety committee that pointed to more systemic failures.

T he National Police have named an Argo Bromo Anggrek long-distance train driver a suspect over a fatal collision in Bekasi, West Java, prompting questions among experts over other factors found by the transportation safety committee that pointed to more systemic failures.

Following their months-long probe into the crash that killed 16 people and injured dozens, the police charged on Tuesday the 37-year-old driver, identified only by his initials AN, for alleged negligence resulting in deaths and failing to comply with railway signals. He faces a potential prison term of up to 12 years.

The long-distance train slammed into the rear carriage of a stationary commuter train at the Bekasi Timur Station, crushing the women-only carriage and killing 16 people inside.

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Police analysis of train data and CCTV footage found AN had hit the brakes too close to the stationary commuter train, which was forced to come to a halt inside the station after another commuter train struck a stalled electric taxi at a nearby unguarded level crossing.

The police’s decision came three days after the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) released the final report of its own probe into the collision, which identified six factors contributing to the crash that extend beyond the driver.

The committee found that the signaling system leading to Bekasi Timur station did not provide a yellow signal before the red stop signal, leaving AN with no adequate warning ahead.

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