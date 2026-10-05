Fire razes Semarang’s Jatibarang landfill

A Semarang city firefighter walks next to two water tankers and a fire truck on Thursday at Jatibarang landfill in Semarang. The fire started on Wednesday and affects some 10 hectares of the 46.18-ha landfill. (kompas.com/Muchamad Dafi Yusuf)

Firefighters were still trying to extinguish fires and locate hot spots underneath the piles of garbage using thermal drones.

A uthorities in Semarang are still working to extinguish a fire at Jatibarang landfill because embers are continue to burn under the surface of piled garbage, presenting challenges for firefighters.

The fire started on Wednesday and affected Zones 1, 2 and 3 of about 10 hectares. The fire was still affecting 20 percent of the initially affected area on Sunday, although the number of hot spots has been reduced through extinguishing and cooling activities.

Firefighters from the Semarang City Fire Department were still working to douse the fires and four excavators were seen at the location.

“The fire has not been extinguished, and we are still working on it,” Semarang City Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Endro P Martanto said on Sunday, as quoted by detiknews.com.

The Semarang city administration used thermal drone technology to find hot spots under the pile because visual observation was not sufficient. This allowed firefighters to locate hot spots and decide where to excavate the pile and spray water.

Semarang Mayor Agustina Wilujeng Pramestuti said the use of thermal drones assisted firefighters in finding hot spots which are not visible from the surface.

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“Thermal drones are very helpful in assisting firefighters mapping hot spot coordinates precisely, so we can focus on the most crucial areas for extinguishing fires and excavating the garbage,” she said on Saturday, as quoted by tribunnews.com.