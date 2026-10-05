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N. Sumatra Police seize 244 kg of 'sabu' from Malaysian drug syndicate

Narcotics detectives also detained nine suspects from three cases involving Malaysian syndicates controlling the smuggling and distribution of sabu (crystal methamphetamine).

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Illustration of drugs wrapped in plastic packets. Illustration of drugs wrapped in plastic packets. (Shutterstock/Africa Studio)

T

he North Sumatra Police confiscated 244 kilograms of sabu (crystal methamphetamine) and detained nine people in three different cases of drugs distribution and smuggling controlled by Malaysian syndicates.

Narcotics Crimes Investigation Directorate chief Sr. Comr. Andy Arisadi said the disclosure of the three cases involving Malaysian syndicates started with the discovery of 35 kg of sabu in Asahan regency on Aug. 19. After investigating the case, detectives moved to East Aceh regency in neighboring Aceh province and detained three suspects, identified as K, MN and Z.

“In the first case, we detained three people in East Aceh,” he told a press conference at the North Sumatra Police headquarters on Friday afternoon.

“We also seized a total of 50 kg of sabu hidden by the suspects in a vehicle wall.”

Andy said the suspects said they got 50 kg of sabu from someone identified as RG, who is still on the loose.

The suspects planned to transport the sabu to Jakarta for a fee of Rp 50 million (US2,795$).

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Detectives then worked on the second case of 150 kg of sabu, which Andy said was the largest case investigated by North Sumatra Police’s narcotics detectives in the past three months.

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