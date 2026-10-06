Constitutional Court set to rule on Gibran’s eligibility as vice president

Rare appearance: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrives for the second day of the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit on Nov. 23, 2025, at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Pool via REUTERS/Marco Longer)

The Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule on a petition challenging Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s eligibility in the last election as late as Tuesday, with the court having completed hearings last week.

T he Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule on a petition challenging Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s educational qualifications as late as Tuesday, with the court having completed hearings and currently deliberating whether he was eligible when he ran for office in 2024.

The court will deliver the ruling either on Oct. 5 or 6, according to a court regulation signed by chief justice Suhartoyo in September. The regulation sets a strict 2-week deadline for resolving presidential and vice presidential election disputes filed this year.

Gibran’s case, filed on Sept. 17, sees a dozen petitioners arguing that his candidacy two years ago was invalid because he failed to provide a diploma proving he completed senior high school or its equivalent.

They noted that the documents Gibran filed with the General Elections Commission (KPU) instead showed a certificate stating that his overseas education was equivalent to vocational high school in Indonesia, which they deemed not meeting the requirements of the elections law.

Gibran attended Orchid Park Secondary School in Singapore before earning a bachelor’s degree from the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS).

The petitioners asked the court to invalidate Gibran’s 2024 vice presidential candidacy and annul his inauguration into office. They also sought a court order for the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to elect a new vice president from candidates proposed by President Prabowo Subianto within two months of the court’s ruling.

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