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Jakarta gears up to expand Transjakarta portfolio

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, October 6, 2026

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Passengers walk after disembarking from a TransJakarta bus on July 7, 2026, at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle bus stop in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. Passengers walk after disembarking from a TransJakarta bus on July 7, 2026, at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle bus stop in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

J

akarta Governor Pramono Anung is gearing up to expand the portfolio of city-owned bus operator PT Transjakarta by transforming it into a limited liability company to secure more funds, as the city seeks to venture into water transit and aviation services.

Launched in 2004, the Transjakarta bus service has become the city’s busiest transit mode, with networks now covering around 92 percent of the capital with ridership reaching an average of 40 million passengers each month.

City Hall previously announced that the company would diversify its profile beyond just managing the bus service, with an ongoing plan of taking over and expanding the operations of water transportation connecting mainland Jakarta and Thousands Islands regency by 2027.

The water transit is currently operated by the Jakarta Transportation Agency, with a limited number of water taxis.

The expansion plans continued late last week, when Pramono announced that Jakarta would begin preparing a new bylaw granting Transjakarta bigger roles to boost public connectivity, including managing air transportation infrastructure and offering consultancy services to other regional administrations.

Speaking before a City Council plenary session on Thursday, Pramono said the rising demand of reliable transit access and the ever-broadening roles of Transjakarta would require a restructuring of the company in exchange for securing what he described as “creative financing”.

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“Expanding the scope of work and operation area requires strengthening financial capital to ensure business development runs in a sound, measured and sustainable manner,” Pramono told city councillors.

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