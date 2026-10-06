Medan to install 10,000 CCTV cameras to curb rising thefts

An illustration of security CCTV camera or surveillance system within a prison compound. (Shutterstock/pixinoo)

Majda El Muhtaj of the Human Rights Study Center at Medan State University said the recent rise in theft and robbery in Medan coincided with an increase in drug-related cases.

T he Medan administration in North Sumatra plans to install nearly 10,000 CCTV cameras across the city starting next year to curb a surge in local thefts following widespread public outcry.

Medan Mayor Rico Tri Putra Bayu Waas announced that the extensive surveillance network will be connected to a centralized monitoring system designed to detect suspicious activity in residential neighborhoods in real time.

"We are preparing 10,000 CCTV units for all of Medan. We will monitor the entire system to enhance safety for our residents," Rico stated during a community town hall event on Saturday.

Each of Medan’s 21 districts will receive approximately 500 CCTV cameras, covering all 151 sub-districts. To enable faster response times, monitoring responsibilities will be assigned to the respective sub-district authorities.

Rico expressed hope that the surveillance initiative would strengthen the city’s overall security infrastructure.

Halimah, a resident of Medan's Beringin sub-district, said several homes in the area had recently been targeted by thieves. She said residents were losing valuables to theft almost every week, leaving many feeling increasingly unsafe.

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“We are worried about these incidents. It is no longer safe here,” Halimah said on Saturday.