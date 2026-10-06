The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
A ministry restored
Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
A ministry restored
Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Medan to install 10,000 CCTV cameras to curb rising thefts

Majda El Muhtaj of the Human Rights Study Center at Medan State University said the recent rise in theft and robbery in Medan coincided with an increase in drug-related cases.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Medan
Tue, October 6, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
An illustration of security CCTV camera or surveillance system within a prison compound. An illustration of security CCTV camera or surveillance system within a prison compound. (Shutterstock/pixinoo)

T

he Medan administration in North Sumatra plans to install nearly 10,000 CCTV cameras across the city starting next year to curb a surge in local thefts following widespread public outcry.

Medan Mayor Rico Tri Putra Bayu Waas announced that the extensive surveillance network will be connected to a centralized monitoring system designed to detect suspicious activity in residential neighborhoods in real time.

"We are preparing 10,000 CCTV units for all of Medan. We will monitor the entire system to enhance safety for our residents," Rico stated during a community town hall event on Saturday.

Each of Medan’s 21 districts will receive approximately 500 CCTV cameras, covering all 151 sub-districts. To enable faster response times, monitoring responsibilities will be assigned to the respective sub-district authorities.

Rico expressed hope that the surveillance initiative would strengthen the city’s overall security infrastructure.

Halimah, a resident of Medan's Beringin sub-district, said several homes in the area had recently been targeted by thieves. She said residents were losing valuables to theft almost every week, leaving many feeling increasingly unsafe.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“We are worried about these incidents. It is no longer safe here,” Halimah said on Saturday.

Popular

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Related Article

Medan to install 10,000 CCTV cameras to curb rising thefts

Aceh, North Sumatra hit by floods despite prolonged dry spell across the country

Dozens of homesick students leave North Sumatra community schools

Wave of vigilante killings sparks calls for stronger law enforcement

End street harassment

Popular

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

More in Indonesia

 View more
An illustration of security CCTV camera or surveillance system within a prison compound.
Archipelago

Medan to install 10,000 CCTV cameras to curb rising thefts
Officers from the Bali Animal, Fish and Plant Quarantine Agency (BBKHIT) show 284 birds from various types after thwarting a smuggling effort at Gilimanuk Port in Jembrana, Bali, on Aug. 3, 2026. The smuggling interception operation involved officers from Bali BBKHIT, Bali Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and Gilimanuk Port Police.
Archipelago

Two Vietnamese arrested in East Java over smuggling of 3,400 songbirds
President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (center) and other senior officers, passes by a contingent of Indonesian peacekeepers during a parade on Oct. 5 to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the military in Cilangkap, East Jakarta.
Politics

Prabowo’s expansion of military commands fuels militarization concerns

Highlight
Rare appearance: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrives for the second day of the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Nov. 23.
Politics

Constitutional Court set to rule on Gibran’s eligibility as vice president
Officials show a room raided by the Indonesian Ombudsman at the Cibinong Penitentiary in Bogor, West Java, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. West Java Corrections directorate head Yudi Suseno said the 11 official residences were provided for several prison officials, including the Cibinong penitentiary head.
Editorial

Luxury behind bars
President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (center) and other senior officers, pass by a contingent of Indonesian peacekeepers during a parade to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the military in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, on October 5, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo’s expansion of military commands fuels militarization concerns

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia’s bond market offers attractive yields, but risks remain
Academia

India-China thaw faces major economic tests
Sports

Indonesia wins inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup
Archipelago

Medan to install 10,000 CCTV cameras to curb rising thefts
Americas

Grappling with 'homework scams,' US universities shun AI detectors
Companies

SMI, Europe's NUCA program target bankable resilience projects
Academia

Beyond disaster response: Building a state architecture of resilience
Editorial

Luxury behind bars
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Medan to install 10,000 CCTV cameras to curb rising thefts

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.