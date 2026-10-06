The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored
Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
New police chief orders major shake-up

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored
Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
New police chief orders major shake-up

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Two Vietnamese arrested in East Java over smuggling of 3,400 songbirds

Rosek Nursahid, founder of the wildlife conservation organization ProFauna Indonesia said that illegal imports of songbirds from neighboring nations like Vietnam and Malaysia are directly driven by the depletion of Indonesia’s own wild populations after decades of overhunting.

Wahyoe Boediwardhana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Surabaya
Tue, October 6, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Officers from the Bali Animal, Fish and Plant Quarantine Agency (BBKHIT) show 284 birds from various types after thwarting a smuggling effort at Gilimanuk Port in Jembrana, Bali, on Aug. 3, 2026. The smuggling interception operation involved officers from Bali BBKHIT, Bali Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and Gilimanuk Port Police. Officers from the Bali Animal, Fish and Plant Quarantine Agency (BBKHIT) show 284 birds from various types after thwarting a smuggling effort at Gilimanuk Port in Jembrana, Bali, on Aug. 3, 2026. The smuggling interception operation involved officers from Bali BBKHIT, Bali Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and Gilimanuk Port Police. (Antara/Bali BBKHIT)

A

uthorities have arrested two Vietnamese citizens in East Java after they allegedly smuggled nearly 3,400 songbirds from Vietnam without the required health certificates or import documentation.

The suspects, identified only as LVT and LM, were detained during a raid last week at a warehouse in Kepatihan village, Sidoarjo regency.

Sr. Comr. Setyo Kusheriatno, head of special crimes investigation at the National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim Polri), said the two individuals were acting on instructions from another Vietnamese national, identified only as ALY.

"Their instructions were to guard the warehouse, inspect the birds, log the numbers of live and dead birds, and give the birds food and water," Setyo said.

"These birds were brought in from abroad without a health certificate from their country of origin, did not pass through designated points of entry and were not reported or surrendered to quarantine officials," he added.

According to Setyo the seized birds comprised three popular species: Black-throated Laughingthrushes (Pterorhinus chinensis), Chinese Hwameis (Garrulax canorus) and Black-collared Starlings (Sturnus nigricollis). Out of the total 3,394 birds at the warehouse, 3,233 birds were found alive, while 161 were found dead.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

On the Indonesian market, these birds sell for between Rp 1.5 million and Rp 3 million (US$55-83) each, putting the total estimated value of the smuggled shipment between Rp 4.8 billion and Rp 9.6 billion.

Popular

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored

A ministry restored
Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Related Article

Two Vietnamese arrested in East Java over smuggling of 3,400 songbirds

Swarms of moths in Australia lift hopes of recovery for endangered species

Investigation finds animal welfare concerns at Bali wildlife attractions

Five whales, whale sharks die in separate strandings across Indonesia

Discharged policeman sentenced to death penalty for killing sister-in-law

Popular

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored

A ministry restored
Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

More in Indonesia

 View more
Officers from the Bali Animal, Fish and Plant Quarantine Agency (BBKHIT) show 284 birds from various types after thwarting a smuggling effort at Gilimanuk Port in Jembrana, Bali, on Aug. 3, 2026. The smuggling interception operation involved officers from Bali BBKHIT, Bali Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and Gilimanuk Port Police.
Archipelago

Two Vietnamese arrested in East Java over smuggling of 3,400 songbirds
President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (center) and other senior officers, passes by a contingent of Indonesian peacekeepers during a parade on Oct. 5 to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the military in Cilangkap, East Jakarta.
Politics

Prabowo’s expansion of military commands fuels militarization concerns
Passengers walk after disembarking from a TransJakarta bus on July 7, 2026, at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle bus stop in Central Jakarta, Indonesia.
Jakarta

Jakarta gears up to expand Transjakarta portfolio

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (center) and other senior officers, pass by a contingent of Indonesian peacekeepers during a parade to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the military in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, on October 5, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo’s expansion of military commands fuels militarization concerns
Officials show a room raided by the Indonesian Ombudsman at the Cibinong Penitentiary in Bogor, West Java, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. West Java Corrections directorate head Yudi Suseno said the 11 official residences were provided for several prison officials, including the Cibinong penitentiary head.
Editorial

Luxury behind bars
Raucous cheer: Labor union members hold banners and wave posters on May 1, 2025, during a Labor Day rally in Jakarta.
Regulations

Employers, workers struggle to find common ground as employment bill nears passage

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Grappling with 'homework scams,' US universities shun AI detectors
Companies

SMI, Europe's NUCA program target bankable resilience projects
Academia

Beyond disaster response: Building a state architecture of resilience
Editorial

Luxury behind bars
Academia

Prabowonomics: From diagnosis to delivery
Middle East and Africa

Yemen's Houthis claim striking Riyadh airport, other Saudi sites
Archipelago

Two Vietnamese arrested in East Java over smuggling of 3,400 songbirds
Academia

Climate resilience starts with care
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Two Vietnamese arrested in East Java over smuggling of 3,400 songbirds

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.