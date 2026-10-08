Assault on UI student body member renews intimidation concerns

Two activists install a banner reading “Freedom of expression = a right” on March 6 on a fence surrounding the Central Jakarta District Court, after the court acquitted activists Delpedro Marhaen Rismansyah, Khariq Anhar, Muzaffar Salim and Syahdan Husein in their trial for incitement in relation to the anti-government protests in August-September 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

BEM UI socio-political division coordinator Hafidz Haernanda, who held a prominent role in at least two student protests since June, was attacked and received death threats from unidentified assailants while riding a motorcycle in Tebet, South Jakarta.

T he University of Indonesia’s Student Executive Body (BEM UI) has reported an alleged assault against one of its members to the Jakarta Police, with the attack raising concerns over repeated violence and intimidation against activists and government critics.

BEM UI filed the police report on Tuesday over the alleged attack and attempted murder of its socio-political division coordinator Hafidz Haernanda.

Hafidz was attacked by unidentified individuals in Tebet, South Jakarta, on Sunday while riding his motorcycle home to Depok, West Java. He was kicked until he fell from his motorcycle and was beaten further.

According to BEM UI, Hafidz also received death threats while he was mobbed by three attackers, one of whom took his bag and phone. Hafidz managed to take one of the attackers’ bags, which contained duct tape, latex gloves and a lighter.

He suffered head injuries and several bruises, and was immediately taken to nearby Tebet Hospital before being admitted to University of Indonesia Hospital in Depok.

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BEM UI deputy chair Fatimah Azzahra expressed hope that the police would deliver justice in the case, as the group suspected the incident was no ordinary robbery.