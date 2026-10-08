BGN tests buffet-style free school meals, citing Japan model

A student serves cut melon to a classmate during a trial of a buffet-style system for the free nutritious meal program on Oct. 8 at Muhammadiyah Bantar Elementary School in Sentolo, Kulon Progo, Yogyakarta. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) is developing the buffet-style system, involving students in scheduled food service to test the effectiveness of serving meals that are warmer and fresher while reducing food waste. (Antara/Rahid Putra Laksana)

National Nutrition Agency (BGN) chairman Sudaryono said that the trial was aimed at assessing whether the system could improve food quality and safety by shortening the time between cooking and consumption.

T he National Nutrition Agency (BGN) is testing a buffet-style system for President Prabowo Subianto’s free nutritious meal program, saying it could serve students warmer, fresher food while reducing the risk of foodborne illness.

BGN chairman Sudaryono said on Wednesday that the trial was aimed at assessing whether the system could improve food quality and safety by shortening the time between cooking and consumption.

At least 60 kitchens designated to provide the meals, called SPPG, are currently testing the system, under which food is delivered warm to individual classrooms and served buffet-style. Students appeared to help portion the meals, as reported by Kompas.com in Malang, East Java.

“We hope, first, that the food will taste better because it is served warm. Second, it will certainly be fresher because there is no time delay, reducing the risk of food spoilage that could cause health problems,” Sudaryono said in a statement.

The trial comes amid repeated food-safety incidents since the initiative was launched in January last year. Health Ministry surveillance data presented to the House of Representatives in early September showed that 560 suspected food-poisoning incidents linked to the program had affected 50,059 people across 36 provinces.

Read also: Mass food poisoning strikes again as opposition to free meals program grows

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Sudaryono has compared the new model with Japan’s school lunch system, saying BGN was drawing lessons from countries that have integrated school meals with education.