Five injured in suspected LPG explosion at Surabaya restaurant

Personnel from the East Java Regional Police’s Gegana bomb squad inspect the site of an explosion on Oct. 6 at a shopping street in Pakuwon City, Surabaya, East Java. The blast injured five people, and police said an initial investigation indicated that it was caused by an LPG leak at a restaurant. (Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono)

According to preliminary accounts from restaurant employees, cooking had just begun when the explosion occurred. The leaking gas is believed to have accumulated in several rooms before igniting.

F ive people were injured and dozens of buildings damaged after a 50-kilogram LPG cylinder exploded at a restaurant in Surabaya, East Java, on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the blast occurred at about 7:45 a.m. at Rumah Makan Nasi Tempong Sri Dewi, a restaurant in a shophouse complex in Pakuwon City.

The explosion caused significant damage in the surrounding area, with the shockwave felt as far as 30 meters from the restaurant. At least 41 buildings were affected, including homes in nearby residential clusters.

Several vehicles parked in the area were also damaged by debris from the blast.

Surabaya police chief Sr. Comr. Luthfie Sulistiawan said police found no explosives during an examination of the scene, adding that preliminary witness accounts indicated the blast was most likely caused by a gas leak.

“We found three LPG cylinders were at the restaurant, two with a capacity of 50 kg and one with a capacity of 12 kg. The leak was suspected to have come from a pipe connecting the LPG cylinders to the restaurant's cooking stove,” Luthfie said on Tuesday.

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According to preliminary accounts from restaurant employees, cooking had just begun when the explosion occurred. The leaking gas is believed to have accumulated in several rooms before igniting.