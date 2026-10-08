Prabowo tightens grip on security forces 

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a briefing to high-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police officers on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta. (Presidential Secretariat/Muchlis Jr)

P font size="2">President Prabowo Subianto is moving to further consolidate his authority over the military and police, gathering hundreds of senior officers at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday amid a recent police leadership change and speculation over a possible new military chief.

Wearing their star-studded uniforms, around 800 officers from the Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police across the country streamed into the palace grounds on Wednesday morning at Prabowo’s invitation for the closed-door briefing on national defense and security.

In his opening remarks, Prabowo, a former military general himself, said he had deliberately called the meeting as his administration approached its second year in office to give senior officers an overview of the situation facing the country.

“I want to give an overview of the situation we face as a nation and as a country,” Prabowo said, as quoted by the Presidential Secretariat’s press release.

Speaking to reporters after the briefing, Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Dudung Abdurachman said the President called for improvements to the recruitment of military and police personnel, saying future warfare would increasingly rely on technology such as drones and require greater intellectual capabilities.

“The current global situation also needs to be addressed by strengthening the professionalism of our soldiers, including through better education and training,” Dudung said.

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