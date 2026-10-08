The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Danantara invests $250m in US oil producer HighPeak Energy
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
A ministry restored
Court doubles suspended Riau governor's sentence to four years
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Danantara invests $250m in US oil producer HighPeak Energy
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
A ministry restored
Court doubles suspended Riau governor's sentence to four years
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Speculation swirls over possible TNI chief change

Reports have circulated that the House of Representatives has received a presidential letter seeking Agus’ replacement, with Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak emerging as a possible successor.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 8, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
President Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hands with Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto as newly appointed National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto salutes the President on Wednesday before Prabowo briefs 800 high-ranking TNI and National Police officers at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hands with Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto as newly appointed National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto salutes the President on Wednesday before Prabowo briefs 800 high-ranking TNI and National Police officers at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta. (Presidential Secretariat/Muchlis Jr)

S

peculation is mounting over the possible replacement of Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto amid unconfirmed reports that President Prabowo Subianto is preparing to remove him as the President seeks to strengthen his authority over the country’s security forces.

Reports circulated lately that the House of Representatives had received a presidential letter seeking Agus’ replacement, with Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak emerging as a possible successor.

The House, however, has repeatedly said it had yet to receive such a letter. 

“Until today, [...] the House has not received any letter,” Deputy House Speaker Saan Mustopa said at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Thursday, kompas.id reported.

Saan, a politician from the ruling-coalition member NasDem Party, said the decision ultimately rests with Prabowo and that the House would wait for the President to make his move.

Fellow Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a senior figure in Prabowo's Gerindra Party, similarly dismissed the reports a day earlier.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo tightens grip on security forces

Popular

Danantara invests $250m in US oil producer HighPeak Energy

Danantara invests $250m in US oil producer HighPeak Energy
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
A ministry restored

A ministry restored

Related Article

Prabowo tightens grip on security forces 

Prabowo’s expansion of military commands fuels militarization concerns

Police arrest captain of capsized ferry for violating shipping law

Komnas HAM launches probe on Jakarta protest handling

No need to import Bailey bridges, association says

Popular

Danantara invests $250m in US oil producer HighPeak Energy

Danantara invests $250m in US oil producer HighPeak Energy
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
A ministry restored

A ministry restored

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hands with Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto as newly appointed National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto salutes the President on Wednesday before Prabowo briefs 800 high-ranking TNI and National Police officers at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Speculation swirls over possible TNI chief change
A student serves cut melon to a classmate during a trial of a buffet-style system for the free nutritious meal program on Oct. 8 at Muhammadiyah Bantar Elementary School in Sentolo, Kulon Progo, Yogyakarta. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) is developing the buffet-style system, involving students in scheduled food service to test the effectiveness of serving meals that are warmer and fresher while reducing food waste.
Society

BGN tests buffet-style free school meals, citing Japan model
Firefighters from specialized peatland wildfire tactical unit, Manggala Agni, direct a high-pressure water stream at a burning area in a vast field of tall dry grass in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra on September 25, 2026. Low visibility caused by persistent forest fires has hampered both commercial air travel and aerial firefighting operations across the province.
Archipelago

Plaintiffs criticize government's no-show at forest-fire class-action hearing in Pontianak

Highlight
Smoke rises at Weda Bay Industrial Park (WBIP), a major nickel processing and smelting hub, in Lelilef Sawai, Central Halmahera, North Maluku.
Regulations

Indonesia mulls nickel smelter moratorium as global supply swells
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) reads out the court’s ruling on a petition challenging the eligibility requirements for Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s candidacy as vice president in the 2024 presidential election, alongside fellow Constitutional Court justices at the court’s building in Central Jakarta on Oct. 6, 2026.
Editorial

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) talks with student protesters after receiving them in a meeting at the Vice Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on June 15, 2026. In the meeting, Gibran reportedly takes notes of their concerns in a small notebook.
Politics

Court ruling on Gibran’s diploma puts impeachment question in spotlight

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

New manpower law to tilt balance to labor
Politics

Speculation swirls over possible TNI chief change
Asia & Pacific

Diplomacy, rules still command trust in hawkish world: study

Society

BGN tests buffet-style free school meals, citing Japan model
Archipelago

Plaintiffs criticize government's no-show at forest-fire class-action hearing in Pontianak
Asia & Pacific

El Nino will peak in December: UN
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia to work towards Myanmar's full reintegration into ASEAN, PM says
Sports

Marc Marquez vows to 'attack' Martin's lead at Indonesian MotoGP
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Speculation swirls over possible TNI chief change

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.