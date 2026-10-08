Speculation swirls over possible TNI chief change

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Reports have circulated that the House of Representatives has received a presidential letter seeking Agus’ replacement, with Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak emerging as a possible successor.
peculation is mounting over the possible replacement of Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto amid unconfirmed reports that President Prabowo Subianto is preparing to remove him as the President seeks to strengthen his authority over the country’s security forces.
Reports circulated lately that the House of Representatives had received a presidential letter seeking Agus’ replacement, with Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak emerging as a possible successor.
The House, however, has repeatedly said it had yet to receive such a letter.
“Until today, [...] the House has not received any letter,” Deputy House Speaker Saan Mustopa said at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Thursday, kompas.id reported.
Saan, a politician from the ruling-coalition member NasDem Party, said the decision ultimately rests with Prabowo and that the House would wait for the President to make his move.
Fellow Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a senior figure in Prabowo's Gerindra Party, similarly dismissed the reports a day earlier.
Read also: Prabowo tightens grip on security forces
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