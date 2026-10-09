Bali court jails 35 Indian nationals over online gambling operation

Thirty-five Indian nationals sit before judges on Oct. 7 at the Denpasar District Court during their verdict hearing in an online gambling case. They were sentenced to between two and two-and-a-half years in prison and will be deported and barred from re-entering Indonesia after serving their sentences. (JP/Ni Komang Erviani)

The defendants told the court they had been victims of international human trafficking, saying they were recruited in India through employment agencies and promised legitimate jobs in Bali as data-entry staff and security guards.

T he Denpasar District Court in Bali has sentenced 35 Indian nationals to between two and two-and-a-half years in prison for running an online gambling operation from the island.

“The defendants have been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of violating Article 426 of the Indonesian Criminal Code on online gambling,” presiding judge Putu Gde Novyartha said during a hearing on Wednesday.

The sentences were lighter than the four to five years in prison sought by prosecutors.

The court also ordered the defendants to be deported to India after serving their sentences and barred them from returning to Indonesia, Novyartha said.

The judges cited the defendants’ involvement in transnational crime and their actions against the government’s efforts to eradicate online gambling as aggravating factors.

“The defendants acted against the Indonesian government’s program to eradicate online gambling. Their actions were part of a transnational crime,” Novyartha said.

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As mitigating factors, the court considered that the defendants had admitted their offences and promised not to commit similar crimes in the future, he said.