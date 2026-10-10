Police investigate deadly highway crashes linked to wildfire haze in Lampung

A person walks with a bicycle along a road shrouded in haze from wildfires in Banyuasin, South Sumatra, on Sept. 6, 2026. (Reuters/Abriansyah Liberto)

Wildfires have caused widespread disruption, with thick haze reducing visibility across Sumatra, forcing airlines to delay or divert dozens of flights and prompting authorities in several regions to close schools or move classes online to limit exposure.

P olice are investigating a series of traffic accidents triggered by wildfire haze in Lampung’s Tulang Bawang regency, Lampung province that left two people dead and five others injured.

First Insp. Farhan Maulana Affianto, head of the traffic unit at the Tulang Bawang police said the crashes occurred on Tuesday afternoon along the Trans-Sumatra Highway in Gedung Meneng district.

“A truck travelling from Central Lampung regency attempted to overtake another vehicle when it sideswiped an oncoming minivan, triggering a chain of collisions involving six other vehicles, mostly trucks and pickups,” Farhan said on Thursday as quoted by Kompas.id.

The crashes killed two people at the scene and injured five others, including two who suffered serious injuries, police said.

Farhan said witness accounts indicated that thick smoke from a nearby wildfire had severely reduced visibility and may have contributed to the crashes although the exact cause remains under investigation.

“Police are coordinating with relevant agencies to investigate the cause of the fire and determine whether it was deliberately set or involved any other legal violations,” Farhan said.

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He added police are also working with firefighters to contain the blaze and address sources of smoke, while stepping up patrols and warning residents against burning land or household rubbish.