The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Free meals causes food poisoning in Medan with 6 pupils hospitalized

The pupils felt sick after consuming packaged milk, which they said no longer good and had lumps like coconut milk. 

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Medan
Mon, October 12, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Participants in a protest by a civil society coalition known as MBG Watch display a poster reading “Free Nutritious Meals and Red-and-White Village Cooperatives = Vampires of the State Budget” on Aug. 14 outside the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) office in Central Jakarta. The protest was held to voice public concerns and criticize government budget policies, particularly the free nutritious meals program, amid continuing reports of food poisoning in several regions. Participants in a protest by a civil society coalition known as MBG Watch display a poster reading “Free Nutritious Meals and Red-and-White Village Cooperatives = Vampires of the State Budget” on Aug. 14 outside the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) office in Central Jakarta. The protest was held to voice public concerns and criticize government budget policies, particularly the free nutritious meals program, amid continuing reports of food poisoning in several regions. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s ill-managed free nutritious meal program again causes illness after 17 pupils from SDN 060870 state elementary school suffered food poisoning in Medan on Friday, with six treated in the hospital.

Two of the hospitalized pupils were discharged on Saturday.

Medan City Secretary Erfin Fahrurrazi said the administration was still monitoring the condition of the pupils treated at Imelda Hospital in Medan. Another 11 pupils were allowed to go home after receiving treatment at the hospitals.

Efrin said the city administration was still waiting for laboratory results from food samples given by the nutrition fulfilment service center (SPPG) to the pupils. But from the vomiting and diarrhea suffered by the students, they are suspected of have suffered food poisoning.

“The indication was this was from food. But the laboratory results will confirm this,” Efrin said on Friday.

Siti Nurzanah, the mother of a victim, said her oldest child was among the students suffering from food poisoning and brought to the hospital. She said that her child was getting better after being treated at the hospital.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Initially, he was suffered from repeated nausea and stomachache,” she told The Jakarta Post at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Popular

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP

Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP

Related Article

Medan to install 10,000 CCTV cameras to curb rising thefts

Aceh, North Sumatra hit by floods despite prolonged dry spell across the country

Feeding, not poisoning

Student suffers memory loss, seizures after free meal food poisoning

Three men get year in jail for trading pangolin scales

Popular

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP

Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP

More in Indonesia

 View more
Society

People with mental illness need greater say in care
Government Communications Agency (Bakom) head Syahganda Nainggolan (right) talks to reporters on Oct. 2 at the State Palace following the inauguration of presidential advisors.
Politics

Frequent turnover of govt spokespersons reflects uncertainty over direction
Bullying illustration
Archipelago

Student assaulted at Prabowo’s People’s School in C. Java

Highlight
A child and mother wearing face masks ride a motorcycle through thick haze from forest and land fires in the region in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on October 10, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Kalimantan and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Archipelago

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Labor and politics: President Prabowo Subianto (at podium) gestures on Friday, May 1, 2026, while delivering a speech in front of thousands of workers during Labor Day celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) park in Jakarta.
Editorial

A much-needed balance
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi walk during a welcoming ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo, El-Sisi reaffirm Gaza stance, call for de-escalation in Middle East

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Fires and cross-border haze: What can still be done
Markets

Dollar stays near 18-month high as Mideast conflict, inflation data in focus
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo, El-Sisi reaffirm Gaza stance, call for de-escalation in Middle East
Society

People with mental illness need greater say in care
Politics

Frequent turnover of govt spokespersons reflects uncertainty over direction
Academia

Impeachment and democratic consolidation
Opinion

Analysis: Bahlil takes on new role, questions remain over its purpose
Archipelago

Student assaulted at Prabowo’s People’s School in C. Java
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Free meals causes food poisoning in Medan with 6 pupils hospitalized

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.