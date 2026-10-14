Bocelli concerts face uncertainty after MUI opposition

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he Indonesian Ulema Council’s (MUI) objection to Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s planned concerts, given his past activities linked to Israel, has put the events under a cloud, with the Tourism Ministry signaling it would respect the council’s position.
Bocelli is scheduled to perform at Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 31, and in Jakarta on Nov. 3 as part of his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour.
“There has been no official statement from our leadership as we are still studying the situation. But if the MUI has indeed issued a statement, we will of course firmly adhere to its decision,” Tourism Ministry Secretary Bayu Aji said after meeting with the council’s leaders in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Bayu said the meeting sought to find common ground on an issue involving “religious community values and Indonesia’s foreign policy”, adding that the ministry hoped Bocelli’s camp would issue a statement supporting Palestinian independence. However, he emphasized that concert permits fell outside the ministry’s authority.
In a related development, Magelang Police on Tuesday withdrew their recommendation for a permit for Bocelli’s concert at Borobudur Temple, deputy police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Bim Rekoaji told reporters after meeting with a group protesting the planned show. Local authorities also removed billboards promoting the event.
Read also: Indonesia reasserts Palestine focus at United Nations
MUI deputy secretary-general for arts and culture Erick Yusuf said the council was not targeting Bocelli personally but objecting to what it viewed as the singer's record of support for Israel.
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