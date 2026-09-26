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Indonesia reasserts Palestine focus at United Nations

The country’s delegate walking out during Netanyahu’s address and Foreign Minister Sugiono’s attendance at Palestine-related meetings in New York marked a shift from President Prabowo Subianto’s position at the United Nations’ highest forum in 2025, an analyst says.

Yvette Tanamal and Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, September 26, 2026

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Delegates walk out as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City, the United States on Sept. 24, 2026. Delegates walk out as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City, the United States on Sept. 24, 2026. (Reuters/Jeenah Moon)

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ndonesia joined dozens of countries in walking out on Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in a show of protest as Israel faces growing diplomatic isolation over its actions against Palestine.

A widely circulated video showed Indonesia’s seven-member delegation rise and walk out of the General Assembly hall as Netanyahu started delivering his statement. 

Some other countries left a single representative or did not attend the address altogether. Meanwhile, representatives of the United States, Germany and Argentina remained in the hall during the speech.

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Netanyahu responded to the walkout by calling the departing delegates “cowards” before spending the next 40 minutes defending Israel’s policies on Palestine and Iran, among other issues, to a largely empty hall.

“If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t left this hall, please do so now,” the prime minister said before his address.

Read also: Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech

In a statement to The Jakarta Post on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela said the walkout represented Indonesia’s “solidarity with the people of Palestine” and condemnation of Israel’s “crimes against humanity”, insisting that Israel’s repeated offenses could not be normalized by the international community.

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