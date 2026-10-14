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Brazilian woman arrested for smuggling 3.6 kg  liquid cocaine into Bali

Officers found seven bottles of personal care products containing some 3.6 kilograms of liquid cocaine inside the suspect's suitcase.

Ni Komang Erviani (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, October 14, 2026

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A Brazilian woman, identified only as TCDS, sits in front of seven bottles of personal care products containing some 3.6 kilograms of liquid cocaine after she was arrested upon arrival on Oct. 6, 2026 at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung regency, Bali. The suspect said the smuggling attempt was ordered by a man identified only as G, who bore all the cost and promised a fee of US$50,000. A Brazilian woman, identified only as TCDS, sits in front of seven bottles of personal care products containing some 3.6 kilograms of liquid cocaine after she was arrested upon arrival on Oct. 6, 2026 at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung regency, Bali. The suspect said the smuggling attempt was ordered by a man identified only as G, who bore all the cost and promised a fee of US$50,000. (Courtesy of Bali Police/-)

T

he authorities in Bali thwarted an effort to smuggle 3.6 kilograms of liquid cocaine through I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on Oct. 16 and arrested the suspected smuggler.

Identified only as TCDS, the 36-year-old Brazilian woman was arrested upon her arrival at the airport from Brazil.

Bali Police chief spokesman Sr. Comr. Ariasandy told The Jakarta Post on Oct. 5 that the arrest started from the suspect’s suspicious behavior once she arrived at the airport.

“Officers from Ngurah Rai Customs and Excise Office became suspicious of the luggage carried by a foreign national who had just arrived on a flight from Brazil to Bali,” he said.

Customs officers immediately informed the Bali Police's Narcotics Criminal Investigation Directorate. Officers from both agencies jointly inspected the suitcase in front of TCDS as the owner.

“Their suspicions were confirmed when seven bottles containing suspicious liquid, suspected to be liquid cocaine, were discovered inside the suitcase,” he said.

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Ariasandy said that the suspect had adopted a sophisticated modus operandi by converting cocaine into liquid form and concealing it in seven bottles of personal care products and shampoo to evade detection during inspections.

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