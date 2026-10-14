More shake-ups at police force under new chief

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ational Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto has yet again reshuffled hundreds of senior and mid-ranking officers barely two weeks into his leadership, in a sweeping overhaul that observers say could be an attempt to consolidate his authority within the institution.
The latest job rotations, formalized in telegrams dated Oct. 10 and 12, affected more than 200 officers and included several strategic posts.
Among them was the second-in-command position at the police’s Security Intelligence Department (Baintelkam), with Insp. Gen. Wawan Muliawan replaced by Brig. Gen. Anom Setyadji, formerly a senior officer at the department.
Meanwhile, senior traffic corps analyst Brig. Gen. Aries Syahbudin was promoted to replace traffic corps chief Insp. Gen. Wibowo, who only held the position for three months after being appointed in July by then-police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.
Both Wawan and Wibowo were reassigned as senior officers at the National Police Education and Training Institute.
The reshuffle also affected the Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim), where Suyudi replaced directors overseeing cybercrime, narcotics, general crimes and financial crimes.
Police spokesperson Insp. Gen. Johnny Eddizon Isir said the rotations were based on meritocracy and competence, noting they were simply routine organizational adjustments intended to strengthen institutional performance.
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