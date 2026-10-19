KPK arrests Klaten regent for graft, fifth from Central Java

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Cases involving Hamenang were divided into five clusters, including alleged corruption in goods and services procurement, licensing and collection fees.
he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) again arrested a regent in Central Java for alleged corruption after detaining Klaten Regent Hamenang Wajar Ismoyo on Thursday morning.
KPK investigators used two cars to pick up Hamenang at his official residence before bringing him to the Klaten City Police for questioning.
KPK investigators also questioned several regency officials.
However, there were no official statements from the KPK or the Klaten regency administration on the case during the arrests.
“The KPK team detained 20 people in Klaten and Jakarta,” KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo said on Thursday evening, as quoted by kompas.com.
“We also detained two people from the BPK [Supreme Audit Agency]. One of them is the Central Java BPK representative office head [...]”
Budi was referring to Ahmad Luthfi H Rahmatullah, Central Java BPK representative office head.
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