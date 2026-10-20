Govt appears to shield itself from criticism

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The government has increasingly turned to shielding itself from public demonstrations and allegedly resorting to digital censorship to curb critical voices, as the Prabowo Subianto administration enters its third year with growing public discontent over policymaking.
he government has increasingly turned to shielding itself from public demonstrations and allegedly resorting to digital censorship to curb critical voices, as Prabowo Subianto's administration enters its third year with growing public discontent over policymaking.
In West Java, the provincial administration issued on Oct. 16 a circular ordering high school institutions to advise their students not to participate in upcoming public protests reportedly organized to mark the second year of Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in office. This includes schools located in Depok and Bogor on the outskirts of capital Jakarta.
Several university student unions were reportedly planning to stage protests in Jakarta to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s performance and mounting economic pressure.
Students from the University of Indonesia (UI) in Depok have planned to take to the streets around two monuments in Central Jakarta: Tugu Tani and Tugu Proklamasi.
But the apparent attempt to limit public participation in the upcoming demonstrations have revived concerns over heightened crackdown targeting protesters.
In August last year, thousands of students, workers and civil society members took to the streets across the country to protest against widening economic inequality, which resulted in the arrest of 6,000 people, including minors, during the ensuing unrest.
The unrest escalated after an online motorcycle transportation driver was fatally struck by a police vehicle during a protest near the House of Representatives building, a protest epicenter in Jakarta.
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