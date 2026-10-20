Helicopter requested to extinguish forest fires on Mount Lawu

Mount Lawu is pictured in this undated file photo. (Kompas.com/Anggara Wikan Prasetya)

Police have requested helicopters for water bombing because of steep terrain and cliffs, making it difficult for the joint firefighter team to reach by land.

T he police in Central Java have requested helicopter assistance from the Army to extinguish forest and land fires on the slopes of Mount Lawu in Karanganyar regency.

The request came as a result of difficulties in dousing the blaze because of steep terrain and cliffs, making it impossible for the joint firefighter team to reach the site by land.

Central Java Police chief Insp. Gen. Roy Hardi Siahaan who visited the site on Saturday witnessed the obstacles faced by firefighters. Therefore, the provincial police force immediately coordinated with National Police headquarters to request helicopter assistance from the Army for water bombing.

The fires started on Oct. 15, burning pine forests and spear grass shrubs.

Central Java Police will also coordinate with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) and the Meteorological, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) for further measures, including the possibility of conducting weather modification operations.

On Saturday, 244 personnel were deployed from various agencies.

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Karanganyar Police deployed personnel from the Samapta and Mobile Brigade units to join firefighters from the Indonesian Military (TNI), regional disaster mitigation agency (BPBD) and other volunteers.