The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bigger, not better: Prabowo’s two-year report card
Indonesia probes crash of suspected Chinese rocket fragment
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
‘Panic’ blamed for record foreign outflows from stock market

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bigger, not better: Prabowo’s two-year report card
Indonesia probes crash of suspected Chinese rocket fragment
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
‘Panic’ blamed for record foreign outflows from stock market

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Growing discontent spills into streets as Prabowo marks two years in office

Demonstrations took place in Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Bandung in West Java, with protesters criticizing government policies they said had failed to address pressing public concerns during Prabowo’s two years in office.

Yerica Lai and Adi Marsiela (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta/Bandung
Wed, October 21, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protesters rally against the government’s sluggish handling of forest and peatland fires and some President Prabowo Subianto’s welfare policies, during a protest on the second anniversary of Prabowo's administration on Jl. Asia Africa in Bandung, West Java, on Oct. 20, 2026. Protesters rally against the government’s sluggish handling of forest and peatland fires and some President Prabowo Subianto’s welfare policies, during a protest on the second anniversary of Prabowo's administration on Jl. Asia Africa in Bandung, West Java, on Oct. 20, 2026. (JP/Adi Marsiela)

S

tudents and civil society groups took to the streets in major Indonesian cities on Tuesday to protest President Prabowo Subianto’s policies, turning the second anniversary of his administration into a show of public discontent over economic pressures, environmental crises and civil liberties.

Demonstrations took place in Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Bandung in West Java, with protesters criticizing government policies they said had failed to address pressing public concerns during Prabowo’s two years in office.

In Jakarta, hundreds of students from several universities rallied around the Tugu Tani monument, voicing anger over the rising cost of living and the government’s handling of forest and peatland fires and toxic haze that have disrupted flights, forced school closures and raised public health concerns.

FX Harsono revisits Indonesia’s unresolved past in Ambang/Threshold

From The Weekender

FX Harsono revisits Indonesia’s unresolved past in Ambang/Threshold

Read on The Weekender

Indonesia has struggled to contain the fires in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua amid an unusually severe El Niño-driven dry season. Toxic haze from the fires has also spread into neighboring Singapore and Malaysia.

Protesters in Jakarta called on the government to declare the prolonged forest fires a national disaster, prosecute companies responsible for environmental damage, improve economic policies, protect freedom of expression, tackle corruption and make education and health care more affordable.

Earlier on Tuesday, activists from environmental group Greenpeace Indonesia climbed the Welcome Monument at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta to unfurl giant banners protesting what they described as the government’s failure to address persistent wildfires.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Greenpeace Indonesia activists unfurl a protest banner on Oct. 20 atop the Welcome Statue (Patung Selamat Datang) at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta.
Greenpeace Indonesia activists unfurl a protest banner on Oct. 20 atop the Welcome Statue (Patung Selamat Datang) at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta. (Greenpeace Indonesia/-)

Popular

Bigger, not better: Prabowo’s two-year report card

Bigger, not better: Prabowo’s two-year report card
Indonesia probes crash of suspected Chinese rocket fragment

Indonesia probes crash of suspected Chinese rocket fragment
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

Related Article

Greenpeace protests disaster response at Jakarta landmark

Is Indonesia’s democracy still worth the name?

The frequent-flier president: High-stakes global tour

Whither remilitarization? Two years of Prabowo’s administration

Economy strong on paper, but people struggling

Popular

Bigger, not better: Prabowo’s two-year report card

Bigger, not better: Prabowo’s two-year report card
Indonesia probes crash of suspected Chinese rocket fragment

Indonesia probes crash of suspected Chinese rocket fragment
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

More in Indonesia

 View more
School students wear mask while walking on the street in Palembang, South Sumatra as the city is hit by haze from forest and peatland fire.
Society

Toxic forest fire pollution chokes children’s health
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid answers questions from journalists in Jakarta on Sept. 18, 2026.
Politics

Agrarian minister comes under scrutiny for ignoring KPK summonses
A technician from state electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Archipelago

Bareskrim names five suspects in Batam blackout, losses reach Rp 57.3b

Highlight
An electronic board displays stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on January 29, 2026.
Markets

IDX overhauls index to limit fallout from MSCI warning
Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing (left) walks with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a welcome ceremony at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2026.
Editorial

Anwar's Rohingya gamble

Protesters rally against the government’s sluggish handling of forest and peatland fires and some President Prabowo Subianto’s welfare policies, during a protest on the second anniversary of Prabowo's administration on Jl. Asia Africa in Bandung, West Java, on October 20, 2026.
Politics

Growing discontent spills into streets as Prabowo marks two years in office

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Winning the fiery argument, losing the point
Academia

Prabowo braces for a 2029 showdown with Jokowi
Markets

Asian stocks rally as tech firms enjoy bounce ahead of key earnings
Academia

Productivity, competitiveness and quality employment: Keys to prosperity
Americas

Indonesian diplomats help keep multilateral diplomacy moving in UN
Academia

Jakarta’s market reckoning: Speed limits or real teeth?
Society

Toxic forest fire pollution chokes children’s health
Politics

Agrarian minister comes under scrutiny for ignoring KPK summonses
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Growing discontent spills into streets as Prabowo marks two years in office

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.