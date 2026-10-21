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Militarization undermines human rights in Prabowo’s second year in office: Amnesty

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, October 21, 2026

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President Prabowo Subianto, accompanied by Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto, stands on a military vehicle while inspecting the troops during the 81st anniversary of the military on Oct. 5 in Cilangkap, East Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto, accompanied by Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto, stands on a military vehicle while inspecting the troops during the 81st anniversary of the military on Oct. 5 in Cilangkap, East Jakarta. (Reuters/Claudio Pramana)

T

he presence of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in civilian affairs under President Prabowo Subianto has become even more widespread during his second year in office, with activists warning that the increasing trend of militarization further erodes human rights.

In an assessment of Prabowo’s administration since he took office on Oct. 20, 2024, rights group Amnesty International Indonesia identified militarization as one of several major human rights concerns, alongside criminalization of critics of shortcomings in the ongoing disaster response and recovery.

Among the examples of militarization cited by the group was the expansion of Army’s regional military commands (Kodam) across the country, with six new ones established in regions previously covered by neighboring commands, bringing the total to 27.

The Army has hailed the new units, which Prabowo inaugurated earlier this month, as 

strengthening the country’s territorial defense in border areas and outer islands.

However, Amnesty Indonesia said the strategic placement of the new military commands served to support the government’s broader economic agenda in resource-rich regions instead.

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The group’s executive director Usman Hamid pointed to the new Kodam in East Nusa Tenggara, where a geothermal project designated as a national strategic project has faced years-long opposition from thousands of local residents.

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