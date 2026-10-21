New N. Sumatra Police chief acts swiftly against drug dens

Various police forces in North Sumatra raided drugs dens in their own jurisdictions, arresting scores of drugs users and dealers as well as confiscating pieces of evidence.

H undreds of narcotics detectives and officers from various agencies launched large scale operations against drug dens in various locations in North Sumatra and detained dozens of drug dealers and users.

North Sumatra Police Narcotics Crimes Investigation (Resnarkoba) Directorate’s Sub-directorate III head Adj. Sr. Comr. Henri Riston Sibarani said that detectives detained 40 people during a raid on Jl. Panglima Denai in Medan. Officers confiscated drugs, electric scales, drug paraphernalia and weapons.

All 40 detained people tested positive for various drugs.

“We are still studying what their roles are, including related to their connections to drug activities in the neighborhood,” he said on Thursday.

Separately, another team raided a drug den on Jl. Jamin Ginting in Medan on Thursday afternoon. Officers found several shacks believed to have been used for drug abuse, located between residential neighborhood and plantation area.

The raid was led by Resnarkoba Directorate’s Sub-directorate II head Adj. Sr. Comr. Hendro. Officers detained 19 suspected drugs users, confirmed by urine tests.

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He said officers also confiscated several pieces of evidence, consisting of 12 sabu (crystal methamphetamine) paraphernalia, eight matches and three spoons. Also found at the location were four knives and a samurai sword.