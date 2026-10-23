Prabowo's allies distance themselves from flagship free meals program

President Prabowo Subianto (right) listens to former president and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri during a private meeting between the two politicians at the latter's residence in Central Jakarta on Sept. 28, 2026. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Rusman)

Until now, Prabowo — who marks two years in office this week — has faced little or no pushback. There have been no dissenting votes on any bills the government has proposed, not even by Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), one party that is not formally part of the ruling bloc.

P resident Prabowo Subianto's big-tent coalition has given him almost unchecked power for two years, but mass food poisoning and graft linked to his flagship free meals program have emerged as the first major test of their support for the former special forces commander.

Two political parties in the coalition have already decided, after internal deliberations, to distance themselves from the program, senior members from both parties with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters. A member of a third coalition party said their party feared the problems with the scheme would hurt their electoral prospects.

Together, the parties of the three people, who asked not to be identified because they feared repercussions for criticizing Prabowo's policies, represent more than a quarter of his coalition's 80 percent majority in the House of Representatives, which includes seven of the eight parties in the house. Prabowo's Gerindra party has 15 percent.

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"Loyalty must also have limits," a member of one of the parties, which was once a vocal defender of the program.

Prabowo made providing free, nutritious meals a cornerstone of his election campaign, promising to reach 83 million children and pregnant women, but several incidents of mass food poisoning, logistical challenges and allegations of corruption have left many questioning the multibillion-dollar initiative.

A poll conducted in early October by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) showed about 62 percent of the public opposed the program, while approval for the president himself fell to the lowest since he took office.

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"What are the limits? The survival of our party," the party member said, adding internal polls showed the party's electability had fallen in July from January. They did not give further details of the confidential survey meant only for internal party consumption.

"If by mid-2027 there are no improvements, the coalition will be fragile and things may eventually fall apart on their own," they said. Indonesia's next elections are due in early 2029.

Until now, Prabowo — who marks two years in office this week — has faced little or no pushback. There have been no dissenting votes in the House on any bills the government has proposed, not even by Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), one party that is not formally part of the ruling bloc. Nor has Prabowo faced any speeches critical of his policies from major political figures in the country.

Falling numbers

Tensions in Prabowo's coalition have risen as the president's approval rating has declined.

Last November, the president had an 81 percent rating, according to SMRC. That fell to 66.4 percent in March, 51 percent in July and 44.5 percent in October.

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Positive opinions of the free meals program have also slumped—from 62 percent last November to just over a third in the most recent poll.

In June, authorities arrested a former chief of the program and two other officials on corruption charges.

On Aug. 31, dozens of families filed a police complaint against the government, marking the first legal action over the program that started in January 2025. Early last month, about 1,700 people fell ill in four separate incidents after eating the meals, bringing the total number of cases of food poisoning to at least 57,000 since launch.

The president's office and the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), which runs the initiative, did not respond to requests for comment.

Sugiat Santoso, the Gerindra spokesperson, said the coalition remained strong and the program was not intended to secure electoral gains.

"Every political party has its own targets and we respect that ... Whatever their stance, related to free meals or not, supporting Prabowo or not, we respect it," Sugiat said, adding that the BGN was working to improve the program.

The National Mandate Party (PAN), one of the six parties in Prabowo's coalition, said it remained committed to supporting the program. Any shortcomings should be addressed "systematically and collectively," said Viva Yoga Mauladi, its deputy chief.

The other parties did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Sympathy for victims

A senior member in a second coalition party said an increasing number of voters were complaining about the program.

The party has asked its lawmakers to start "constructive public criticism" of the scheme using "polite language," the person said.

Both parties where the senior members said they planned to express their concerns publicly, said they also aimed to push the government to improve the program.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka recently publicly apologized for the food poisoning cases, visiting some of the affected children.

Gibran is the son of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who defeated Prabowo in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, and whose backing was key to Prabowo finally winning the presidency in 2024.

Prabowo, meanwhile, has publicly defended the initiative. In February, he played down the food poisoning incidents, saying the number of cases was statistically insignificant.

"99.99 percent of the program can be considered successful,” he said.

In August, Prabowo pledged improvements.

"I am determined to continue the free nutritious program but with improvements and efficiency," he said.

'Major blow'

The free meals program has created broader political pressure on coalition parties with ministers from those parties facing criticism and attacks on social media when speaking about it, said Burhanuddin Muhtadi, a senior visiting fellow at Singapore's Yusof Ishak Institute.

If the scheme failed, it would be a "major blow" for the president given it was central to the 2024 election campaign, he added.

"Prabowo could revise his policy by making the program more targeted, so it would be more feasible to manage and would not incur such high budget. However, it appears he has not significantly changed the universal design, proven by the program’s very large budget allocation next year," Burhanuddin said. The government has budgeted Ro 240 trillion for the scheme next year.

The problems with the free meals program are unfolding as the president faces economic challenges from the cost of living to MSCI's warning that it could exclude Indonesia from its stock market indices, potentially cutting it off from international capital.

"Prabowo must demonstrate commitment and integrity, not only making statements," said Mohammad Ezha Fachriza Roshady, SMRC's researcher.