The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’
Government websites go dark after AI-discovered flaw sparks security scramble
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’
Government websites go dark after AI-discovered flaw sparks security scramble
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Suspected man-eating tiger captured in Riau

The tiger was captured after two people were killed in July in an area bordering the tiger’s natural habitat in Semenanjung Kampar.

Rizal Harahap (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Pekanbaru
Fri, October 23, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A suspected man-eating Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica) sits inside a metal box trap on Sept. 8 in a industrial forest plantation (HTI) concession area in Semenanjung Kampar landscape in Pelalawan regency, Riau. A suspected man-eating Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica) sits inside a metal box trap on Sept. 8 in a industrial forest plantation (HTI) concession area in Semenanjung Kampar landscape in Pelalawan regency, Riau. (Courtesy of Riau BBKSDA/-)

A

suspected man-eating Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica) was captured at Semenanjung Kampar in Pelalawan regency, Riau, using a box trap installed by Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) in September.

The tiger is suspected to have killed two people in the neighboring area in July.

Riau BBKSDA technical department head Ujang Holisudin said the tiger was captured on Sept. 8 following a series of negative interactions in July in an area bordering the tiger’s natural habitat in Semenanjung Kampar.

“The box trap was installed after surveillance using a camera trap showed the tiger was still roaming around the incident site,” he said on Tuesday.

“To provide a feeling of security [for residents] and at the same time rescue the tiger, we installed the box trap.”

A 12-year-old girl identified as Jerlin Zalukhu was found dead in an industrial forest plantation (HTI) concession area around the border of Sungai Ara and Pengkalan Terap villages in Pelalawan district on July 7 early in the morning. Her body was found outside a bathroom in the workers’ camp with serious wounds around her neck.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Three days later, on July 10, HTI worker Eko Prastio, 29, was found dead with wounds resembling tiger claws and bites.

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’

Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’

Related Article

Feared extinct, Bangka slow loris primate rediscovered in Indonesia

Court doubles suspended Riau governor's sentence to four years

Two Vietnamese arrested in East Java over smuggling of 3,400 songbirds

Five whales, whale sharks die in separate strandings across Indonesia

12 endangered proboscis monkeys killed as wildfires ravage Kalimantan

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’

Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’

More in Indonesia

 View more
Suspended Pati regent (center) Sudewo is escorted by the police to a prisoner van on Aug. 10 after undergoing a corruption hearing at the Semarang Corruption Court in Semarang, Central Java. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) suspects Sudewo of extorting candidates for village administration posts and accepting bribes pertaining to a 2022 railway project.
Archipelago

Suspended Pati regent Sudewo gets 8.5 years in prison
A suspected man-eating Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica) sits inside a metal box trap on Sept. 8 in a industrial forest plantation (HTI) concession area in Semenanjung Kampar landscape in Pelalawan regency, Riau.
Archipelago

Suspected man-eating tiger captured in Riau
Resident legal advisor of the Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) at the United States Embassy in Jakarta, Tomika Patterson (left), talks with Riau Islands Police chief Insp. Gen. Suhendri (center) on Tuesday during a meeting at the provincial police force headquarters in Batam, Riau Islands. The meeting discussed various cooperation efforts to fight human trafficking and other forms of transnational crimes.
Archipelago

Riau Islands, US Embassy meet to fight human trafficking, transnational crimes

Highlight
Children wearing face masks walk along a smoke-covered dirt road from the land and forest fire in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, on October 21, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Haze crisis debate heats up ahead of ASEAN summit
People look at a screen showing the Indonesia Composite Index after the market plunge at the stock exchange in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2026.
Editorial

Listen more, speculate less
Firefighters and residents use hoses to extinguish spreading wildfires amid dense smoke and a hazy sunset in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, on Oct. 21, 2026.
Politics

Govt denies censoring wildfire posts on social media

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Maximum coalition, minimum performance
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Australia foreign ministers discuss regional resilience, multilateralism
Academia

Resetting Indonesia’s capital market needs verified integrity
Opinion

Analysis: SOE IPOs face an uphill battle against historical pitfalls
Archipelago

Suspended Pati regent Sudewo gets 8.5 years in prison
Archipelago

Suspected man-eating tiger captured in Riau
Asia & Pacific

Haze crisis debate heats up ahead of ASEAN summit
Editorial

Listen more, speculate less
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Suspected man-eating tiger captured in Riau

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.