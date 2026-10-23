Suspected man-eating tiger captured in Riau

A suspected man-eating Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica) sits inside a metal box trap on Sept. 8 in a industrial forest plantation (HTI) concession area in Semenanjung Kampar landscape in Pelalawan regency, Riau. (Courtesy of Riau BBKSDA/-)

The tiger was captured after two people were killed in July in an area bordering the tiger’s natural habitat in Semenanjung Kampar.

A suspected man-eating Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica) was captured at Semenanjung Kampar in Pelalawan regency, Riau, using a box trap installed by Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) in September.

The tiger is suspected to have killed two people in the neighboring area in July.

Riau BBKSDA technical department head Ujang Holisudin said the tiger was captured on Sept. 8 following a series of negative interactions in July in an area bordering the tiger’s natural habitat in Semenanjung Kampar.

“The box trap was installed after surveillance using a camera trap showed the tiger was still roaming around the incident site,” he said on Tuesday.

“To provide a feeling of security [for residents] and at the same time rescue the tiger, we installed the box trap.”

A 12-year-old girl identified as Jerlin Zalukhu was found dead in an industrial forest plantation (HTI) concession area around the border of Sungai Ara and Pengkalan Terap villages in Pelalawan district on July 7 early in the morning. Her body was found outside a bathroom in the workers’ camp with serious wounds around her neck.

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Three days later, on July 10, HTI worker Eko Prastio, 29, was found dead with wounds resembling tiger claws and bites.