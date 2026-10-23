Suspended Pati regent Sudewo gets 8.5 years in prison

Suspended Pati regent (center) Sudewo is escorted by the police to a prisoner van on Aug. 10 after undergoing a corruption hearing at the Semarang Corruption Court in Semarang, Central Java. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) suspects Sudewo of extorting candidates for village administration posts and accepting bribes pertaining to a 2022 railway project. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

Judges did not order the revocation of Sudewo's political rights for five years after he completed the prison term as demanded by the prosecution.

T he Semarang Corruption Court sentenced suspended Pati regent Sudewo to 8-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday after finding him guilty of taking Rp 3.8 billion (US$210,480) of bribes while he served as a lawmaker at the House of Representatives.

Sudewo must also pay a fine of Rp 300 million and compensation of Rp 3.51 billion after he was proven guilty of taking bribes from businesses related to the construction of railways by the Transportation Ministry’s Railway Directorate General in Central Java and East Java.

He was also found guilty of extorting Rp 2.4 billion from officials appointed to fill various positions in 401 village administrations in 21 districts across Pati during his term as regent.

The verdict was the same as what was demanded by prosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). However, the panel of judges did not order additional punishment by revoking Sudewo’s political rights for five years after he completed his imprisonment.

“If the convict cannot pay the fine, then prosecutors can seize his property and auction it,” presiding judge Edwin Pudyono said while reading the verdict.

“If it is not enough, the fine is replaced by an additional 100 days in jail.”

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

As for the compensation, Sudewo has been given one month to pay after the verdict. If he cannot muster the amount, he will get two additional years in jail.