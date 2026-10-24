BGN dismisses SPPG head in Cirebon after food poisoning hit 395 students

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Most of the victims are kindergarten students who felt unwell after consuming quail egg soup.
he National Nutrition Agency (BGN) has dismissed the head of a nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) of the government’s free nutritious meal program in Cirebon city, West Java, following a mass food poisoning which hit nearly 400 students.
The punishment was taken after the BGN investigated the implementation procedures at the problematic unit, SPPG Kalijaga 5 in Harjamukti district, Cirebon city.
Cirebon city SPPG head Yulian Septa Pratama said his office and a team from the BGN Deputy for Monitoring and Supervision hit the street immediately after the food poisoning incident took place.
“The team conducted an investigation yesterday [Wednesday], covering physical kitchen, processing management and SPPG operational governance,” he told Kompas.com at his office on Thursday evening.
During the investigation, the team found a crucial procedural violation in the daily operations at SPPG Kalijaga 5, he added.
“The management ordered ingredients or cooked food from external vendors to be further processed,” he said.
“This is actually forbidden in our juknis [technical guidance]. We have punished the SPPG head according to the prevailing employee regulation.”
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