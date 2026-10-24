BGN dismisses SPPG head in Cirebon after food poisoning hit 395 students

Health advocates: People hold a rally on Sept. 8 in Yogyakarta to demand that the government end the free nutritious meal program following repeated cases of mass food poisoning. (Reuters/Dwi Oblo)

Most of the victims are kindergarten students who felt unwell after consuming quail egg soup.

T he National Nutrition Agency (BGN) has dismissed the head of a nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) of the government’s free nutritious meal program in Cirebon city, West Java, following a mass food poisoning which hit nearly 400 students.

The punishment was taken after the BGN investigated the implementation procedures at the problematic unit, SPPG Kalijaga 5 in Harjamukti district, Cirebon city.

Cirebon city SPPG head Yulian Septa Pratama said his office and a team from the BGN Deputy for Monitoring and Supervision hit the street immediately after the food poisoning incident took place.

“The team conducted an investigation yesterday [Wednesday], covering physical kitchen, processing management and SPPG operational governance,” he told Kompas.com at his office on Thursday evening.

During the investigation, the team found a crucial procedural violation in the daily operations at SPPG Kalijaga 5, he added.

“The management ordered ingredients or cooked food from external vendors to be further processed,” he said.

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“This is actually forbidden in our juknis [technical guidance]. We have punished the SPPG head according to the prevailing employee regulation.”