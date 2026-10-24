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Forum calls for ethical AI development 

Amid rapid expansion of artificial intelligence worldwide, experts and business representatives are pushing for ethics and humanity values to be included as safeguards in the development of the technology.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, October 24, 2026

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This photograph shows a logo of artificial intelligence displayed on a smartphone's screen in Brussels on June 10, 2026. This photograph shows a logo of artificial intelligence displayed on a smartphone's screen in Brussels on June 10, 2026. (AFP/Nicolas Tucat)

C

alls are mounting for governments worldwide to put human welfare and ethics at the forefront of artificial intelligence development, as countries race to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly expanding sector.

Over 200 participants comprising policymakers, civil society leaders and business representatives from 18 countries gathered in Bali this week for a conference on responsible innovation organized by the Dhama Etika Madani Foundation (YADEMA) and Geneva-based NGO Globethics.

Under the theme “Responsible Governance in a Fragmented World: Ethical Pathways to Human Flourishing in Business, Technology and Policy”, the two-day conference focused on discussing ethical standards in AI development and the shared global responsibility to ensure AI development serves people’s needs. The event produced recommendations that will be presented at the Geneva AI Summit scheduled for June 2027.

In his opening remarks, Globethics president Dietrich Werner described the governance of emerging technologies as the “central dilemma of our time”, pointing to the rapid expansion of automation and questions it raises about “human purpose, dignity, justice and responsibility”.

He also acknowledged the gap between technological development and humans' insufficient ethical capacity to govern it responsibly: “Our common challenge therefore is to bring the progress of technology and the progress of human ethical responsibility back into balance.”

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Werner also highlighted the need to explore alternative measures beyond the accumulation of economic gains, such as happiness and life satisfaction; mental and physical health, as well as meaning and purpose.

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