Police raid gambling operations in N. Sumatra, C. Java

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Police in Medan arrested five cashiers, who previously worked at an online gambling syndicate in Cambodia.
olice forces in North Sumatra and Central Java launched separate operations against gambling operations in their jurisdictions over the past few weeks.
North Sumatra Police’s Cyber Crimes Investigation (Ressiber) Directorate raided an apartment unit in Medan city being used as the headquarters of an online Cambodian gambling network.
Detectives detained five cashiers who processed betting deposits from and winning withdrawals to online gamblers during the raid. The manager, identified as Wendi, is still on the run.
Ressiber Directorate head Sr. Comr. Bayu Wicaksono said the five cashiers previously worked in Cambodia. Wendi asked them to return to Medan and set up their own online gambling business, called Depo Bos.
“We are still hunting for Wendi. This is part of a Cambodian online gambling network,” he told a press conference at North Sumatra Police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.
“They came to Indonesia, to Medan, to operate an online gambling site.”
Bayu said the five people had operated online gambling from unit number 2220 of Grand Jati Junction Apartment since Oct. 8.
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