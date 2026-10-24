The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze
Prabowo's allies distance themselves from flagship free meals program
Breathing new life into organized labor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze
Prabowo's allies distance themselves from flagship free meals program
Breathing new life into organized labor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police raid gambling operations in N. Sumatra, C. Java

Police in Medan arrested five cashiers, who previously worked at an online gambling syndicate in Cambodia.

Apriadi Gunawan and Suherdjoko (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Medan/Semarang
Sat, October 24, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Illustration of online gambling Illustration of online gambling (Shutterstock/Audio und werbung)

P

olice forces in North Sumatra and Central Java launched separate operations against gambling operations in their jurisdictions over the past few weeks.

North Sumatra Police’s Cyber Crimes Investigation (Ressiber) Directorate raided an apartment unit in Medan city being used as the headquarters of an online Cambodian gambling network.

Detectives detained five cashiers who processed betting deposits from and winning withdrawals to online gamblers during the raid. The manager, identified as Wendi, is still on the run.

Ressiber Directorate head Sr. Comr. Bayu Wicaksono said the five cashiers previously worked in Cambodia. Wendi asked them to return to Medan and set up their own online gambling business, called Depo Bos.

“We are still hunting for Wendi. This is part of a Cambodian online gambling network,” he told a press conference at North Sumatra Police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

“They came to Indonesia, to Medan, to operate an online gambling site.”

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Bayu said the five people had operated online gambling from unit number 2220 of Grand Jati Junction Apartment since Oct. 8.

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze

‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze

Related Article

Trafficked orangutan repatriated from India

Bareskrim names five suspects in Batam blackout, losses reach Rp 57.3b

Helicopter requested to extinguish forest fires on Mount Lawu

Student assaulted at Prabowo’s People’s School in C. Java

Students arrested, expelled for sexual harassment

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze

‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze

More in Indonesia

 View more
Illustration of online gambling
Archipelago

Police raid gambling operations in N. Sumatra, C. Java
A painting created at least 51,200 years ago in the limestone cave of Leang Karampuang in the Maros-Pangkep region in Sulawesi portrays three human-like figures interacting with a wild pig, in this undated handout image.
Archipelago

The world's oldest cave paintings in Indonesia under threat of wildfires
Health advocates: People hold a rally on Sept. 8 in Yogyakarta to demand that the government end the free nutritious meal program following repeated cases of mass food poisoning.
Archipelago

BGN dismisses SPPG head in Cirebon after food poisoning hit 395 students

Highlight
Flames engulf parts of a 58-kilometer stretch of the Merauke food estate corridor in South Papua on Aug. 12, extending from near Wanam village in Ilwayab district to Muting district. Despite suffering one of Indonesia’s largest burn scars, Papua remains excluded from areas prioritized for firefighting operations amid the regional haze crisis.
Society

Fires at Papua food estate worsen haze pollution
Greenpeace Indonesia activists unfurled two giant banners from the top of the Welcome Statue at the Hotel Indonesia Traffic Circle, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 20, 2026.
Editorial

The lost art of listening
Demonstrators gather amidst heavy haze during a protest demanding action over forest and land fires outside the Central Kalimantan Governor's office in Palangka Raya on October 23, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Singapore widens haze probe to local firms linked to Indonesian fires

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Police raid gambling operations in N. Sumatra, C. Java
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Champi sweeps past Taiwan, leaving 1 dead, 500 injured
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu launches major West Bank operation after Israeli soldiers killed
Archipelago

The world's oldest cave paintings in Indonesia under threat of wildfires
Art & Culture

Indonesian contemporary art finds a voice in Sydney
Asia & Pacific

Singapore widens haze probe to local firms linked to Indonesian fires
Archipelago

BGN dismisses SPPG head in Cirebon after food poisoning hit 395 students
Middle East and Africa

Board of Peace cannot deliver Palestinian self-determination: UN expert
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police raid gambling operations in N. Sumatra, C. Java

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.